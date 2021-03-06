Public Health Madison and Dane County employee keeps COVID-19 dashboard running

In Dane County, people have shown up at public health director Janel Heinrich’s home, Grande said. They’ve yelled at employees wearing masks with the department logo on them and screamed at contact tracers who are just trying to minimize the virus’ reach. Nearly every member of her team has been harassed online. Most every department employee has minimized their social media presence.

“We’ve been called every name we can think of,” she said. “It wears on you, for sure.”

A mental health consultant was built into the department’s emergency response so employees can seek help when they need it.

Pre-pandemic, Grande worked on maternal and children’s health for the department. Despite this year’s round-the-clock work — she’s logged 225 night or weekend hours — Grande is grateful for the opportunity to return to her roots. She studied epidemiology in graduate school.

“It’s not all gloomy,” she said. “This is absolutely what I trained for. It’s also energizing.”

Grande and her team are also encouraged by the addition of a new data category to track: vaccination progress.

