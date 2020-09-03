Public Health issues hundreds of warnings for alleged COVID-19 order violations

Dane County public health officials have issued about 350 warning letters since mid-July for alleged violations of orders aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but so far only six tickets.
Information released Tuesday show the vast majority of letters went to businesses with a lot of foot traffic, especially convenience store and restaurant chains.
But also in the mix have been churches, local government and health care facilities.
“I want to stress that in the majority of cases, we received complaints about these establishments but that doesn’t mean we observed any violations firsthand,” said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County. “Also, in our experience, the majority of businesses take corrective action after we talk with them.”
Public Health has since mid-March — when the COVID-19 outbreak took off — issued orders closing stores, limiting travel outside the home and prohibiting large gatherings. In mid-July, an order went into effect requiring residents to wear masks indoors when outside the home. The most recent order, issued Aug. 21 and amended Tuesday, continues mask requirements, limits on in-business capacity and requires most students to attend school online.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,568 cases of COVID-19 in Dane County, including 41 new cases reported Wednesday and 40 documented deaths. Statewide there have been 77,129 cases and 1,142 deaths.
SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s Hospital, was sent warning letters on Aug. 7, 13 and 19 for alleged face covering, cleaning and social distancing violations at clinics in Madison, including its cancer care center on John Q. Hammons Drive, according to Public Health.
In a statement, SSM Health outlined the precautions it’s been taking at its facilities and said it used the warnings from Public Health “as another opportunity to talk with our employees and remind them of our policies.”
The village of Mount Horeb Recreation Department was sent a warning letter on Aug. 10 for reportedly not abiding by social distancing guidelines during a sports program, according to the Public Health records. Village officials did not respond to requests for comment.
One school and three parishes within the Madison Catholic Diocese saw complaints. Diocese spokesman Brent King said a complaint about a mass gathering at St. Dennis School was likely related to a meet-and-greet picnic for which the school had received Public Health’s approval.
Public health received mask-related complaints about Blessed Sacrament and St. Maria Goretti in Madison and St. Mary of Pine Bluff in Cross Plains.
“The diocesan guidelines and suggestions have been sent numerous times to all 102 of our parishes and 40+ schools — almost weekly for months,” King said in an email, but “the diocese does not police the parishes or schools, on our own guidelines or those of the state or one of our 11 counties, and have responded to concerns as they come to us.”
In June, the diocese threatened to sue over restrictions that limited how many people could attend Mass, leading Public Health to loosen its restrictions days later.
Two public school districts also show up on the health department’s list, including Marshall, for alleged violations of the mask and mass gatherings rules.
Marshall district administrator Dan Grady said the district hasn’t received the letter sent Aug. 27 and wasn’t sure what it could pertain to.
He said the cross-country team began practicing Aug. 17, staff gathered Aug. 24 and teachers have been meeting with parents of some students, but all such activities have been carried out in compliance with county rules and no one has come to him with concerns directly.
Staff “overwhelmingly have said ‘thank you’ for these protective practices and we feel very safe in our schools,” Grady said.
A complaint against the McFarland School District for offering swim lessons at the district’s pool turned out to be inaccurate, Mattes said.
Businesses with the most complaints across Madison and other Dane County locations were McDonald’s, with eight, and Taco Bell and Kwik Trip, with seven each.
Public Health has previously reported three businesses were issued tickets for violating coronavirus-related orders: three to Helbachs Coffee in Middleton, two to Gino’s Italian Deli, 4606 Verona Road, and one to Grace Coffee Co., 1216 E. Washington Ave.
Helbachs has filed a federal civil suit against the city and county alleging local officials retaliated against the business for expressing its free speech rights and arguing it had not violated the Public Health orders.
Gino’s owner, Kathy Gargano, didn’t return a message Wednesday but last month said the deli had been following the local regulations.
Officials with Grace didn’t respond to requests for comment last month or Wednesday.
Gino’s and Grace are contesting the tickets in Madison Municipal Court. The Gino’s tickets come with fines of $376 and $691. The Grace ticket is for $376.
Helbachs’ three $263.50 tickets have been included as exhibits in the federal case, according to Dane County Circuit Court Clerk Carlo Esqueda, and could be resolved as part of that suit.
The city of Madison has also issued two warning letters since mid-July, to fraternities Sigma Chi and Theta Chi on Aug. 25, for hosting what appear to have been parties or social gatherings.
