Public Health issues hundreds of warnings for alleged COVID-19 order violations

“The diocesan guidelines and suggestions have been sent numerous times to all 102 of our parishes and 40+ schools — almost weekly for months,” King said in an email, but “the diocese does not police the parishes or schools, on our own guidelines or those of the state or one of our 11 counties, and have responded to concerns as they come to us.”

In June, the diocese threatened to sue over restrictions that limited how many people could attend Mass, leading Public Health to loosen its restrictions days later.

Two public school districts also show up on the health department’s list, including Marshall, for alleged violations of the mask and mass gatherings rules.

Marshall district administrator Dan Grady said the district hasn’t received the letter sent Aug. 27 and wasn’t sure what it could pertain to.

He said the cross-country team began practicing Aug. 17, staff gathered Aug. 24 and teachers have been meeting with parents of some students, but all such activities have been carried out in compliance with county rules and no one has come to him with concerns directly.

Staff “overwhelmingly have said ‘thank you’ for these protective practices and we feel very safe in our schools,” Grady said.