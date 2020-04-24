Public health contact tracers, often overlooked, in spotlight with COVID-19 pandemic

When Dane County’s COVID-19 cases started to climb, Caitlin Gutierrez was pulled from her regular job at Public Health Madison and Dane County as a nurse doing home visits with high-risk pregnant women.
She became a coronavirus contact tracer, calling people who test positive for COVID-19 and those they are in close contact with, and encouraging both groups to stay away from others to reduce the spread.
Contact tracing, a little-known but routine function of public health agencies, helps curb outbreaks of measles, tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases and other infections. Now the work has become a much-discussed tool to fight the coronavirus and reopen the economy.
“In addition to increasing our testing capacity, we also need to bolster our contact tracing efforts,” Gov. Tony Evers said this week in announcing his plan to eventually loosen restrictions on businesses and lift his “safer at home” order implemented March 25.
The governor’s “Badger Bounce Back” plan, released Monday, calls for hiring 1,000 more people to do contact tracing for COVID-19. That is on top of 250 state workers who recently have been reassigned and trained to assist local health departments in contact tracing, and another 100 workers expected to be trained soon, said Traci DeSalvo, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health Services.
“As things are beginning to open up and people are back out in the public more, what we really want to do is reach those contacts quickly and ensure they are following appropriate quarantine so we’re reducing the potential risk of exposure to other people,” DeSalvo said. “It becomes even more important as people are out and about more once ‘safer at home’ is over.”
In Dane County, the local health department typically has a dozen people who do contact tracing as part of their jobs — calling people who test positive for an infection, learning who they’ve been in contact with and calling those contacts to recommend action to reduce transmission to others.
Now, the agency has 36 people doing contact tracing for COVID-19, including 10 retirees who returned to help, said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Since mid-March, Gutierrez has been one of them. Working from home, she calls residents who test positive for COVID-19 and explains that they should isolate themselves for at least a week and until three days after they no longer have a fever. She interviews them for 45 minutes or so to learn how they may have been infected, if possible, and who they may have exposed to the virus.
People who live in the same household are considered at high risk of acquiring COVID-19. Anyone who spent at least 10 minutes within 6 feet of the person who tested positive, as early as two days before the person got sick, is at medium risk, Gutierrez said.
She or other nurses call those people. If they already have symptoms, they are treated as probable cases and asked to self-isolate. If they don’t, they are asked to quarantine, avoiding others for two weeks. If they develop symptoms, they are asked to call their doctor and discuss possible testing.
Low-risk contacts are not being called, and follow-up calls to check on people with COVID-19 and their higher-risk contacts were stopped in late March because the volume of work increased, Gutierrez said.
However, the number of contacts per person has generally declined in recent weeks as more people are staying at home. “It makes our web of contacts a lot smaller and decreases the spread,” she said.
Gutierrez, 27, who grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from UW-Madison, started working at the local health department two years ago after getting a nursing degree at Edgewood College.
She misses doing home visits with pregnant women and new mothers, but said responding to the pandemic and providing worried patients and contacts helpful information is rewarding.
“We’re going to continue to do contact tracing and follow-up for as long as we need to,” she said. “It is super important work.”
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Addressing reporters
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
“(Contact tracing) becomes even more important as people are out and about more once ‘safer at home’ is over.” Traci DeSalvo, epidemiologist
“(Contact tracing) becomes even more important as people are out and about more once ‘safer at home’ is over.”
Traci DeSalvo, epidemiologist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.