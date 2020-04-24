Public health contact tracers, often overlooked, in spotlight with COVID-19 pandemic

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“As things are beginning to open up and people are back out in the public more, what we really want to do is reach those contacts quickly and ensure they are following appropriate quarantine so we’re reducing the potential risk of exposure to other people,” DeSalvo said. “It becomes even more important as people are out and about more once ‘safer at home’ is over.”

In Dane County, the local health department typically has a dozen people who do contact tracing as part of their jobs — calling people who test positive for an infection, learning who they’ve been in contact with and calling those contacts to recommend action to reduce transmission to others.

Now, the agency has 36 people doing contact tracing for COVID-19, including 10 retirees who returned to help, said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Since mid-March, Gutierrez has been one of them. Working from home, she calls residents who test positive for COVID-19 and explains that they should isolate themselves for at least a week and until three days after they no longer have a fever. She interviews them for 45 minutes or so to learn how they may have been infected, if possible, and who they may have exposed to the virus.