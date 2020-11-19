Public Health clarifies order: No indoor gatherings — mass or otherwise

After sparking confusion about what, exactly, is not allowed under a new order issued Tuesday, Public Health Madison and Dane County clarified Wednesday that its new ban on “mass” indoor gatherings effectively means residents are barred from getting together indoors with anybody they don’t live with — no matter the size of the group.
The order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday continues all of the previous restrictions announced in September, including a mask mandate and limiting business capacity to 50%.
But it also moves from allowing indoor gatherings of up to 10 people to prohibiting any “mass gathering inside,” and defines a “mass gathering” as “a planned event with a large number of individuals in attendance, such as a concert, festival, meeting, training, conference, performance, show or sporting event.”
Some residents were confused about whether that meant any indoor gathering is verboten, even having one friend over for coffee or a contractor finishing a job.
Public Health provided a hint Tuesday when it wrote on its website that the new order “prohibits indoor gatherings of any size,” even though the order itself doesn’t phrase it that way.
That order, Dane County Emergency Order #10, describes what sorts of events might qualify as mass gatherings but doesn’t provide a number below which it is no longer a “mass” gathering and just a gathering. Instead, it just says any such gathering is prohibited inside and limited to 10 people outside, with physical distancing.
On Wednesday, Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Mattes acknowledged that the new order prohibits gatherings of any size indoors except with people you live with.
She said the agency is “working on some clarifying language.”
