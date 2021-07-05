Psychiatric hospital in Middleton to open to patients soon

Miramont Behavioral Health, a 72-bed psychiatric hospital under construction in Middleton for nearly three years, is expected to open to patients as soon as this month.
The facility will add to Dane County’s 100 inpatient psychiatric beds, offering inpatient and outpatient care for children, adolescents, adults and seniors along with chemical-dependency treatment for adults and an around-the-clock intake center, company officials have said.
With the county last month hiring a consultant to implement a planned Mental Health Triage and Restoration Center, Miramont will also help keep people with mental health crises out of jail and the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, local officials said.
“This facility here represents us as a society and a community moving forward towards a 21st century mindset of treatment over incarceration and not stigmatizing mental illness,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said last week at an opening ceremony at Miramont, on Deming Way in Middleton’s Airport Road Business Park.
The hospital “will both complement and enhance the delivery of services in Dane County and throughout our region,” Dane County Supervisor Holly Hatcher said.
It could also help with efforts from the recently relaunched Madison-area Violence Prevention Coalition, which is using a public health approach to try to reduce violence, said Anna Moffit, executive director of the Dane County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“I see this being a piece of that puzzle,” Moffit said.
Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar said Miramont will bring about 200 “well-paying” jobs to the community and provide an important service. “We all would agree that mental health is an unmet need in this county,” he said. “This is going to be successful because it’s meeting a need here.”
Opening day uncertain
Strategic Behavioral Health, the for-profit company in Memphis, Tennessee, that owns the hospital, last month announced Miramont would open to patients July 12. But at the event Thursday, Miramont CEO Steve Cavender said the date is uncertain, pending state licensure.
Jennifer Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health Services, said Friday that Miramont hasn't received the state certifications needed to provide services to patients, but she didn't have any information on when that might happen.
The city of Middleton provided $1.2 million in tax incremental financing for the project, estimated to cost $17 million to $20 million.
Construction began in August 2018, and the facility was originally expected to be built by the end of 2019.
Flood-prevention work caused an initial delay and the project was pushed back again because of weather, according to Mike Garone, vice president of development for Strategic Behavioral Health.
Triage center planned
Dane County last month signed a contract worth nearly $100,000 with Phoenix-based Recovery Innovations International to implement a Mental Health Triage and Restoration Center.
The triage center will offer peer support, case management follow-up, short-term stabilization and other services to help keep people with mental health crises out of the criminal justice system, said Shawn Tessmann, director of the county’s Department of Human Services. Even with Miramont opening, such a center is needed, she said.
“It has to be a very comprehensive center that really does cover the full gamut of our crisis continuum in this county,” Tessmann said. “Miramont might have a slice of that, and they might be an important partner in that space, but we’re talking about something broader.”
The plan for the triage center, which emerged from a $140,000 study in 2019 assessing the county’s mental health services, could involve part of an existing facility or a standalone building, Tessmann said. The consultant is expected to provide a draft report by July 30 and a final report by Sept. 30.
The county also launched a Behavioral Health Resource Center in November to help people with or without health insurance find mental health services that can prevent crises, Tessmann said.
She said the resource center, triage center and Miramont collectively could help reduce the jail population and provide more stability for mental health patients and their families.
“It probably still just scratches the surface of the needs that are out there, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” she said.