Psychiatric hospital in Middleton to open in May

Miramont Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital in Middleton for which construction started more than two years ago, is expected to open in May.
The facility has received its certificate of occupancy and is preparing to open, said Mike Garone, vice president of development for Strategic Behavioral Health, the company building the facility.
"Over the next several months we will be closely monitoring the COVID situation in Dane County and will begin the recruitment and hiring process as soon as it is safe to do so," Garone said this week.
The 72-bed hospital, on Deming Way in Middleton’s Airport Road Business Park, was expected to cost $17 million to $20 million.
It will add to Dane County’s roughly 90 inpatient psychiatric beds, most of which are in general hospitals. Miramont will offer inpatient psychiatric care — on a voluntary and involuntary basis — for children, adolescents, adults and seniors, along with chemical dependency treatment for adults, Garone said.
Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care also will be provided, he said.
The facility could divert people experiencing mental health crises from jail and reduce trips by law enforcement to Winnebago Mental Health Center in Oshkosh, mental health advocates, county officials and police have said.
Construction began in August 2018, and the facility was originally expected to be built by the end of 2019.
Flood-prevention work involving soil caused an initial delay and the project was pushed back again last year because of weather, Garone said.
The city of Middleton is providing $1.2 million in tax incremental financing.
The Dane County Board approved $300,000 in next year's budget to plan a Mental Health Triage and Restoration Center, a place for those experiencing mental or behavioral health crises to go instead of being taken to jail or the hospital.
Miramont will also have a crisis center, Garone said. “Basically what that means is that our intake department, which we call assessment and referral department, is open and available to the public 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he said in February. “We offer free level-of-care assessments for anyone.”
Strategic Behavioral Health, a for-profit company in Memphis, Tennessee, has about 10 psychiatric hospitals in several states, including Willow Creek Behavioral Health in Green Bay.
Regulators have cited several of the company’s facilities for serious violations in recent years. Top leadership has changed in the past year or two.