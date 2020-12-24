Psychiatric hospital in Middleton to open in May

Miramont Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital in Middleton for which construction started more than two years ago, is expected to open in May.

The facility has received its certificate of occupancy and is preparing to open, said Mike Garone, vice president of development for Strategic Behavioral Health, the company building the facility.

"Over the next several months we will be closely monitoring the COVID situation in Dane County and will begin the recruitment and hiring process as soon as it is safe to do so," Garone said this week.

The 72-bed hospital, on Deming Way in Middleton’s Airport Road Business Park, was expected to cost $17 million to $20 million.

It will add to Dane County’s roughly 90 inpatient psychiatric beds, most of which are in general hospitals. Miramont will offer inpatient psychiatric care — on a voluntary and involuntary basis — for children, adolescents, adults and seniors, along with chemical dependency treatment for adults, Garone said.

Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care also will be provided, he said.