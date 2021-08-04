Psychiatric hospital in Middleton still hasn't opened to patients

But, Moffit said, “It’s a private, for-profit facility. I’m glad the state is really looking at what needs to be done and making sure it’s going to be a safe and successful facility.”

Shawn Tessmann, director of the Dane County Department of Human Services, which has no role in Miramont’s certification, said she’s “not concerned about the delay at this point but I do hope they get certified soon.”

The state health department’s process for certifying such facilities could have been slowed down by its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tessmann said.

When asked July 1 why Miramont had announced a July 12 opening and then said the date was uncertain, Blair Stam, president of Strategic Behavioral Health, called July 12 “a soft number.”

Memphis-based Strategic Behavioral Health started building Miramont in 2018 after the city of Middleton approved $1.2 million in tax incremental financing for the project, estimated to cost $17 million to $20 million.

At the time, the company had 10 psychiatric hospitals in six states. Officials have declined to say how many it has now.