Psychiatric hospital in Middleton still hasn't opened to patients

Miramont Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital in Middleton, hasn’t opened for patients more than a month after its opening ceremony July 1 and more than three weeks after its initial stated opening date of July 12.
The 72-bed hospital, in Middleton's Airport Road Business Park, hasn’t received state certification required to treat patients, Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health Services, said Wednesday. “We do not have an estimate of when the certification will be issued,” she said.
Miramont CEO Steve Cavender and Mike Garone, vice president of development for Miramont’s owner, Strategic Behavioral Health, didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.
Miramont said in June it would open July 12. But at the July 1 gathering, which included speeches from local dignitaries including Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Cavender said the date the facility would open to patients was uncertain. “We will be doing that as soon as possible,” he said at the time.
Anna Moffit, executive director of NAMI Dane County, said Wednesday the continued delay is “a challenge because folks have been waiting to have it open and there’s clearly a need within the crisis care continuum for a facility like this.”
But, Moffit said, “It’s a private, for-profit facility. I’m glad the state is really looking at what needs to be done and making sure it’s going to be a safe and successful facility.”
Shawn Tessmann, director of the Dane County Department of Human Services, which has no role in Miramont’s certification, said she’s “not concerned about the delay at this point but I do hope they get certified soon.”
The state health department’s process for certifying such facilities could have been slowed down by its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tessmann said.
When asked July 1 why Miramont had announced a July 12 opening and then said the date was uncertain, Blair Stam, president of Strategic Behavioral Health, called July 12 “a soft number.”
Memphis-based Strategic Behavioral Health started building Miramont in 2018 after the city of Middleton approved $1.2 million in tax incremental financing for the project, estimated to cost $17 million to $20 million.
At the time, the company had 10 psychiatric hospitals in six states. Officials have declined to say how many it has now.
Last year, the company closed a facility in Las Vegas after regulatory problems, and authorities in Colorado shut down another after numerous violations.
The Wisconsin health department has issued dozens of citations to the company's facility in Green Bay, Willow Creek Behavioral Health, which opened in 2017. Most of the violations don’t appear to be as serious as some at the company’s hospitals in other states, but one last year involved a lack of supervision in connection with an adult patient charged with sexual assault of a juvenile patient.