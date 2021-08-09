Psychiatric hospital in Middleton opens to patients

Miramont Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital in Middleton, opened for patients Monday after passing a state Department of Health Services inspection last week.

Miramont sent an email Monday morning to mental health providers saying it was starting to accept patients Monday. Hospital officials didn't respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Miramont said in June it would open July 12. But at a July 1 opening ceremony, CEO Steve Cavender said the date the facility would open to patients was uncertain. The 72-bed hospital in Middleton’s Airport Road Business Park hadn't received state certification required to treat patients.

The hospital passed an initial inspection Thursday, meaning it could start providing services, said Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokeswoman with the state health department.

The facility plans to offer inpatient and outpatient care for children, adolescents, adults and seniors along with chemical-dependency treatment for adults and an around-the-clock intake center, company officials have said. It adds to Dane County's 100 inpatient psychiatric beds, at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, UW Hospital and Stoughton Hospital.

Memphis-based Strategic Behavioral Health started building Miramont in 2018 after the city of Middleton approved $1.2 million in tax incremental financing for the project, estimated to cost $17 million to $20 million.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.