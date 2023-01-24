Psychiatric beds nearly tripling in Madison area over just a few years

With a psychiatric hospital opening in Middleton in 2021 and a permit approved this week for a similar facility to open late next year on Madison’s Far East Side, the Madison area is soon expected to have nearly 300 mental health beds, up from about 100 before.

That’s more than what one study suggests is needed based on Dane County’s population. But other reports call for more beds, Wisconsin is believed to need more beds statewide and nearby counties without psychiatric beds send some patients to Madison.

“There’s a substantial bed need in the market,” said Jeffrey Woods, operations group president for Acadia Healthcare, which plans a 120-bed behavioral health hospital in the High Crossing development east of Interstate 39-90-94 and south of Highway 151.

Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday approved a conditional use permit for the project, expected to be finished in December 2024. No other approvals are required except for state licensing.

“The need is unfortunately growing,” said Saad Niazi, CEO of 72-bed Miramont Behavioral Health, which opened for adults in August 2021 on Deming Way in Middleton and added adolescents in December 2022. The new facilities “signify the need and the catch-up of trying to bring that infrastructure into a community that’s growing,” Niazi said.

Just 30 beds at Miramont are operational so far, largely because of staffing challenges and a planned strategy for gradual growth, he said.

Until Miramont opened, non-criminal patients needing inpatient psychiatric care could make use of about 100 beds at UW Hospital, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Stoughton Hospital.

Some patients who are sent for care involuntarily are taken to the state-run Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.

Mendota Mental Health Institute on Madison's North Side has 299 beds for patients placed involuntarily through a court order, mostly for adult males but including a 22-bed unit for females and a 16-bed geriatric unit. Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, which isn't a hospital, has 29 beds for male youth adjudicated as delinquent. An expansion last year was expected to result in a total of 93 beds, 73 for male youth and 20 for female youth, said Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health Services.

Need varies

Hannah Flanagan, director of emergency services for Journey Mental Health Center in Madison, said it is sometimes a challenge to find beds for patients, especially those with higher needs.

“There are certainly days when we’re trying to facilitate hospitalizations, and our local hospitals are full,” Flanagan said.

Shane Schuhmacher, human services director for Lafayette County, southwest of Madison, said the county has sent patients to all of the Madison hospitals, including Miramont. The search to find beds varies, he said.

“Sometimes it can be difficult and sometimes it’s not,” Schuhmacher said.

UW Hospital, which has 18 psychiatric beds, typically has 15 to 16 patients in them, said Dr. Michael Peterson, the hospital’s psychiatric services director. Meriter, which also has 18 beds for adults, has a lower average census, of 12 to 14, in part because the configuration of its beds makes it harder to fill them, Peterson said. Both hospitals, along with St. Mary’s, which has 22 beds, take some involuntary patients along with voluntary cases, he said.

“The need for psychiatric admissions has not decreased,” Peterson said. The need “has been uncovered and increased a bit by all the stressors of COVID-19 and the aftermath.”

Meriter’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Hospital, on Madison’s Southwest Side, has 30 beds after an expansion in 2020. It hospitalized a record 900 kids in 2021 and nearly as many last year, said Dr. Katie Schmitt, medical director.

The hospital seems to meet the community’s needs for pediatric patients, Schmitt said, except for two groups it is not equipped to handle: children with primary diagnoses of substance use or eating disorders, for which many patients are often sent to Rockford, Illinois or Oconomowoc.

Miramont also doesn’t take such patients, Niazi said. With Acadia coming, “it would be great if they could meet the need for those kids,” Schmitt said.

About 35 psychiatric beds are needed per 100,000 population, according to a 2021 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. With Dane County’s population of about 565,000, that need would be about 200 beds.

But the same study says Wisconsin has fewer beds than needed, and another study in the journal Nature last year said 30 beds per 100,000 people is minimal and optimal is 60 beds, which in Dane County would be about 340 beds. Few or no beds are available in rural counties near Madison, which arguably increases the need.

Hospital plans

Woods, of Acadia, said its facility will treat adults with substance use, mood and thought disorders and geriatric patients with mental illness and mild to moderate dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company is considering pediatric care, he said.

Acadia will work with local providers “to understand where there are other areas of unique need," he said.

Isolation from COVID-19 has made many psychiatric patients sicker, and society’s increasing openness about mental illness is leading more people to seek help, including outpatient services the hospital will offer, Woods said.

“As those barriers come down, people are going to need access to care,” he said.

Woods declined to provide a cost estimate for the project, which will convert a two-story office building on American Family Insurance property into the hospital and add a building for support services. He said the typical cost range for psychiatric hospitals at Acadia, which has more than 50 such hospitals around the country and more than a dozen in planning stages, is $35 million to $80 million.

Miramont, built and initially owned by Memphis, Tennessee-based Strategic Behavioral Health, was purchased last year by Summit BHC, which like Acadia is a for-profit company based in Franklin, Tennessee.

Niazi became CEO of Miramont in May. The hospital, which cost about $20 million, is currently operating 20 beds for adults and 10 for adolescents, with a total average census of about 27 patients, he said. The workforce shortage, which is affecting most aspects of health care nationwide, is the main reason more beds aren’t open yet, he said.

“We’re doing things incrementally, making sure we have the right processes in place, the right people, the right training,” Niazi said.

Miramont, which received citations in April for not letting patients have visitors and not documenting the resolution of patient grievances, received additional citations from the state Department of Health Services in July and October.

An inspection report in July said Miramont didn’t get written informed consent for prescribed psychotropic medications from two patients and had inadequate discharge planning for another patient.

In October, inspectors said staff didn’t promptly start medications for three patients, didn’t release two voluntary patients quickly enough and conducted "strip searches" for six patients upon admission without a documented reason.

Niazi said Miramont has improved informed consent documentation and discharge planning, and has started medications earlier when appropriate. The facility is consulting with DHS about procedures for releasing patients and doesn’t consider its “skin assessments” of incoming patients for wounds and other potential medical concerns to be strip searches, he said.

“We want to see how we can get better,” Niazi said.