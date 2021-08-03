Psychedelic drug nonprofit to get its own facility in Fitchburg

A nonprofit started by the head of Promega Corp. to study psychedelic drugs for depression and other mental health conditions is getting its own headquarters in Fitchburg amid an expanding national profile for psychoactive medicine.

The Usona Institute, formed by Promega CEO Bill Linton in 2014, is expected to move into a 93,000-square-foot facility on 17 acres adjacent to Promega’s Fitchburg campus in 2024.

"The practices and the therapy that we're embodying here have really gone back for thousands of years," Linton said Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $60 million project.

Linton said even single doses of psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin, the hallucinogenic ingredient in "magic mushrooms," have been shown to provide long-term benefits for some mental health patients. "Through this experience, there's a connection or reconnection with ourselves that may last for weeks and months, sometimes a lifetime," he said.

Usona, now housed in other Promega buildings, has more than 25 employees and satellite offices in California and Germany.