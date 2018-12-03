ResMed, a medical device company in San Diego, plans to buy Madison-based Propeller Health for $225 million, the companies said Monday.
Propeller makes digital devices for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with sensors attached to inhalers to track medication use and provide feedback.
Propeller will continue to operate as a standalone business in Madison, with an office in San Francisco, a statement said. There will be no immediate changes to management or business processes, officials said.
David Van Sickle, co-founder and CEO of Propeller, will continue in that role, and report to ResMed Respiratory Care President Richie McHale.
“Joining forces enables us to accelerate the adoption of Propeller’s solutions at a global scale and serve as a powerful platform for a broad set of pharmaceutical and healthcare partners,” Van Sickle said.
The two companies expect to finalize the deal by the end of March, pending regulatory approvals.