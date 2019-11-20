Madison-based Propeller Health, a digital health company focused on patients with asthma and lung disease, has expanded a pharmacy refill app to include CVS, Kroger, Rite-Aid and Walmart pharmacies.
My Pharmacy, an app feature that allows users to order refills and find a nearby pharmacy, started in January with Walgreens pharmacies. Now the service includes five of the seven largest pharmacy chains, which account for more than half of U.S. market share for prescription drugs, Propeller said in a statement.
“We know that medication management can be an additional burden for people living with asthma and COPD,” said Greg Tracy, chief technology officer of Propeller Health. “We hope that creating a convenient way to refill prescriptions and locate nearby pharmacies from the Propeller app makes life easier for our users.”
Propeller provides sensors and software used with partner companies' rescue inhalers to monitor and help minimize respiratory emergencies in people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Doctors can also access Propeller to monitor their patients’ progress, adjust treatment plans based on objective data and intervene when necessary.
Propeller, founded in 2010, in January became part of publicly traded ResMed, a medical device company in San Diego, in a $225 million acquisition.
Propeller continues to operate as a stand-alone company in Madison and San Francisco, and co-founder David Van Sickle remains CEO.
Propeller has 107 employees, 74 of them in Madison.