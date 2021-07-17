Promega test helps identify Lynch syndrome, cancers vulnerable to immunotherapy

Patients with MSI-high tumors can undergo genetic testing to confirm if they have mutations in one of five genes involved in Lynch. Another type of testing, called immunohistochemistry, or IHC — which Promega is not involved in — can also screen tumors for a patient’s likelihood of having Lynch, also subject to confirmation through genetic testing.

Many hospitals, such as those in the Ohio Colorectal Cancer Prevention Initiative, have started using one or both testing methods to screen all colorectal tumors for the defective repair mechanisms.

In recent years, UW Hospital has started doing IHC testing on all colorectal, endometrial and gastrointestinal tumors, including stomach, pancreas, esophageal, gall bladder and small intestine tumors, said Dr. Jennifer Weiss, director of UW Health’s Gastroenterology Genetics Clinic.

IHC or MSI testing is also done on some other tumors to evaluate the likelihood of Lynch or to determine whether to use immunotherapy drugs, Weiss said.