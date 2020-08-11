Promega releases antibody test for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. has launched an antibody test for COVID-19, developed through a community study in the spring.

Antibody tests, which look for immune system proteins in the blood, can indicate previous infection of the coronavirus. Antibodies may protect against re-infection, but it's not clear if they do so or for how long.

The tests are different from diagnostic tests that look for genetic fingerprints of the virus in nasal or throat swabs.

Promega said Tuesday it has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its antibody test. Meanwhile, the test is already available for use by clinical and public health laboratories, as is allowed by the FDA under a policy adopted in March.