Promega releases antibody test for COVID-19

Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. has launched an antibody test for COVID-19, developed through a community study in the spring.
Antibody tests, which look for immune system proteins in the blood, can indicate previous infection of the coronavirus. Antibodies may protect against re-infection, but it's not clear if they do so or for how long.
The tests are different from diagnostic tests that look for genetic fingerprints of the virus in nasal or throat swabs.
Promega said Tuesday it has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its antibody test. Meanwhile, the test is already available for use by clinical and public health laboratories, as is allowed by the FDA under a policy adopted in March.
The test, officially called the Promega Lumit Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay, is 93.5% accurate in detecting antibodies in patients who had confirmed COVID-19 at least 20 days earlier and 100% accurate among hospitalized patients, the company said.
The test is 97.7% to 99.4% accurate in generating a negative result for people who didn't have COVID-19 but sometimes had other symptoms.
Promega collected blood from volunteers who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 to evaluate its test, according to an announcement posted in the spring by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The test "uses a quick and simple workflow that is easily adaptable to most liquid handlers to accelerate testing of large patient populations," Promega said Tuesday in a statement.
“Specific and sensitive immunoassays are critical tools in fighting the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, not only for informing about individual exposure but also to aid in vaccine development,” said Poncho Meisenheimer, Promega senior research and development director.
Another lab tool made by Promega, and chemicals used with it, last month became part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 testing protocol for emergency use.
Another Promega product was authorized for use as a master mix in the same CDC testing protocol, the company said in April.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.