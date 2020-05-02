Promega developing antibody test for COVID-19

Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. is developing an antibody test for the new coronavirus and studying it in people who have had COVID-19.
Tests to confirm active infections of COVID-19 look for genetic fingerprints of the virus in the blood. Antibody tests are different, detecting immune system proteins that indicate people were previously infected.
Antibody tests could be a helpful tool in reopening the economy because they could identify people who may have immunity against future infection, health officials have said.
But it’s not clear if antibodies against the new coronavirus protect against re-infection, or for how long. Many antibody tests on the market have high rates of false positives or false negatives, which could make antibody testing complicated. The World Health Organization warned against using antibody test results as "immunity passports" allowing people to return to work.
Still, officials in Wisconsin hope to use antibody testing, at least to get a better picture of how widespread COVID-19 is. Studies found 21% of people in New York City had antibodies to the new coronavirus, with fewer than 4% positive elsewhere in that state.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, said last week the state is “looking into being able to do that in Wisconsin.”
Promega is collecting blood from volunteers who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 to evaluate its test, according to an announcement posted by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Promega spokeswoman Karen Burkhartzmeyer confirmed the study but declined to provide more details.
“Widespread deployment of this type of test would help us predict whether the infection rate will increase or decrease in a given area, based on the percentage of the population that is immune to the virus,” Dr. Ashley Anderson, Promega's chief medical officer, wrote in a recent blog post.
Promega has also provided reagents and materials used in diagnostic testing for COVID-19 to Exact Sciences in Madison and other labs, helping to boost Wisconsin’s testing capacity.
A “master mix” by Promega is used in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s diagnostic test for COVID-19.
