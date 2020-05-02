Promega developing antibody test for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. is developing an antibody test for the new coronavirus and studying it in people who have had COVID-19.

Tests to confirm active infections of COVID-19 look for genetic fingerprints of the virus in the blood. Antibody tests are different, detecting immune system proteins that indicate people were previously infected.

Antibody tests could be a helpful tool in reopening the economy because they could identify people who may have immunity against future infection, health officials have said.

But it’s not clear if antibodies against the new coronavirus protect against re-infection, or for how long. Many antibody tests on the market have high rates of false positives or false negatives, which could make antibody testing complicated. The World Health Organization warned against using antibody test results as "immunity passports" allowing people to return to work.

