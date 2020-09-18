Private-public insurance hospital bill gap in Wisconsin among highest, report says

According to the RAND study, privately insured patients paid an average of 247% more than Medicare patients nationally to hospitals in 2018, a longstanding cost shift that was up from 224% in 2016 and 230% in 2017.

In Wisconsin, the difference in 2018 was 290.5%, with figures not available by state the previous two years. In Madison, the difference in 2018 was 305% at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, 283% at UnityPoint Health-Meriter and 306% at UW Hospital.

Arkansas, Michigan and Rhode Island had differences of less than 200%, while Florida, Tennessee, Alaska, West Virginia and South Carolina had differences of more than 325%.

If employers and health plans participating in the RAND study had paid hospitals using Medicare’s payment formula, total payments in 2016-2018 would have been reduced by $19.7 billion, a potential savings of 58%, the report said.

Spending on hospital services accounts for about 44% of health care spending for the privately insured, RAND said. Private insurers typically negotiate discounts with hospitals to pay a percentage of billed charges, while Medicare’s fee schedule determines the price it will pay, with some adjustments.