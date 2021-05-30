Prescription drug cost proposals could soon reappear in Wisconsin

Regulating pharmacy benefit managers

One part of Evers’ agenda has already passed: a bipartisan bill he signed in March to regulate pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. The companies — which act as brokers between drug makers, insurers, employers, patients and pharmacies — help determine which drugs people can take, where they can get them and how much they will pay.

The new law bans PBMs from contract gag clauses preventing pharmacists from telling patients about more affordable drugs and requires PBMs to report rebates they get from manufacturers and what percentage they keep, among other provisions.

“The prescription drug supply chain can be a confusing and opaque system that often sends folks jumping through hoops just to access their life-saving medications,” Evers said in a statement after signing the bill. “That’s just wrong. Period.”