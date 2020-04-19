Pregnant amid a pandemic: Not what they were expecting

Across the country, hospitals and clinics have transitioned to telemedicine for much of their prenatal and postpartum care. Krugman attempted a recent phone checkup after ordering a blood pressure cuff online. But she found that the reading from the cuff wasn’t accurate, so she still went in to have her blood pressure checked.

Krugman said she finds comfort in seeing her doctor because she’s been experiencing swelling in her hands and feet and increased blood volume. “It’s just nice being there and seeing her and touching base with her. But it does make me nervous because I don’t want to get sick.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, a pediatrician and UW-Madison public health doctor, said that even during the pandemic, in-person visits are important, especially to listen for the baby’s heartbeat. “Each individual clinic and obstetrics and prenatal provider is working on their own different systems and policies. But there are lots of efforts to do things as much as possible over telehealth, which I think is pretty amazing.”

And while labor and delivery may be different than couples had imagined, Meriter is doing everything it can to create a safe but still welcoming environment, said Carla Griffin, the hospital’s director of perinatal care.