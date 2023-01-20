Prairie du Sac girl travels 1,000 miles for $2.7 million surgery to rebuild immune system

Born without a thymus, a key part of the immune system, Madelene Odor spent her first 14 months in intensive care at UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital.

Since the girl with dark brown eyes and curly brown hair known as Maddie went home to a Prairie du Sac apartment set up to protect her from the outside world, she has still spent about half of her time in hospitals, fighting infections and complications of her rare disorder.

Now, after turning 4 years old this month, Maddie is at Duke Children’s Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. She awaits a procedure performed only there: a thymus tissue implant, which could improve her immune function and prevent an early death.

“It could help her eventually lead somewhat of a normal life,” said Adam Odor, her father, who has been with her at Duke for two months.

The challenges they face are financial as well as medical. The Dean Health Plan insurance Odor has from his job selling cars, from which he was laid off in May, has agreed to pay for the $2.73 million implant. But Odor’s monthly premium for the continued coverage, known as COBRA, is $1,276.

Maddie is in Wisconsin's Medicaid program, but it’s “very uncertain” if the state-federal program would cover the cost of the implant, in part because she is getting it in another state, said Mike Rust, chief operating officer of ABC for Rural Health, a nonprofit that has been assisting the family. “The chances that things could fall apart, if (Odor) loses the COBRA coverage, are a bit high risk,” Rust said.

Odor said the patient resources arm of Enzyvant Therapies, the North Carolina company that developed the implant, told him to keep the COBRA coverage to help Maddie get the procedure promptly. She is scheduled to receive the implant Tuesday.

Expenses mount

After cashing out the $25,000 in his 401(k) plan in June, Odor said he is struggling to afford the insurance, along with $1,375 in monthly rent for an apartment adapted for Maddie and expenses such as transportation and food delivery that come with her condition. He has received some assistance for such costs.

Unable to find nurses to care for Maddie at home, Odor has been her full-time caregiver, making it impossible to find another job, he said.

Rust said he contacted numerous foundations and programs that help with medical costs and couldn’t find any that would assist with Odor’s insurance premium. In November, Odor started a GoFundMe campaign at go.madison.com/madelene, which has raised money to help pay the insurance premium in December and January.

ABC for Rural Health, based in Turtle Lake, is a subsidiary of Madison-based ABC for Health, a nonprofit law firm that helps people with or without insurance afford health care.

Odor said Maddie’s mother, Tiffany Higginbotham, is not playing an active role in her care. Higginbotham, who declined an interview, said in a Facebook message to a Wisconsin State Journal reporter that she was “forced out of my daughter’s life, by her controlling father.”

Dr. Christine Seroogy, a UW Health pediatric immunologist who oversees Maddie’s care, praised Odor’s dedication to his daughter, who is his only child.

“His devoted attention, for such a sustained period of time, to a child who is at really high risk of getting something life-threatening, has been remarkable,” Seroogy said.

'Rarest of the rare'

After Maddie was born at UnityPoint Heath-Meriter in Madison in January 2019, she was transferred to neonatal intensive care at American Family Children’s Hospital. Newborn screening and follow-up testing determined she had congenital athymia, or lack of a thymus, a small gland in the chest critical to the body developing T-cells to fight infection (the "T" stands for thymus).

Congenital athymia is “the rarest of the rare,” Seroogy said, with about 20 babies born in the U.S. with the condition each year. That is rarer than the similar severe combined immunodeficiency disorder, or SCID, which is found is about 1 in 50,000 babies.

Maddie lives in “protective isolation” — Odor’s apartment has its own ventilation system; it has no carpet, pets or plants; and he and Maddie rarely leave. She has taken many medications, including antibiotics and antibody injections, to try to stay healthy. Despite that, she has had about two dozen bouts of pancreatitis, for which she and Odor traveled to Cincinnati in April for treatment by specialists.

To get to Duke, they flew as the only passengers in an air ambulance plane, so she wasn't exposed to the public.

Odor said Maddie also has autism and cleft palate, which has not been corrected through surgery yet because of her immune disorder.

Her prognosis, without an implant, is not good. Congential athymia is “life-ending,” Seroogy said. “In general, children do not survive without an immune reconstituting therapy.”

From heart to leg

At Duke, Dr. Louise Markert, a pediatric immunologist, spent 30 years developing a treatment for children with the condition.

Licensed to Enzyvant and approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October 2021, the one-time treatment, Rethymic, uses thymus tissue taken from donors 9 months old or younger who are undergoing heart surgery, according to officials at Duke and Enzyvant. Because the thymus sits on top of the heart, some tissue is typically removed in such surgeries and discarded. The gland is largest and most active in infancy and generally dormant by puberty.

After being processed in the lab for two to three weeks, the donor thymus tissue is implanted in the thigh of the recipient, where high blood flow encourages certain kinds of stem cells to detect the tissue and develop into T-cells, Duke and Enzyvant officials said. The recipient's T-cells develop tolerance to the donor tissue and the recipient's own tissue, and can recognize foreign antigens, Duke officials said.

In studies of 105 patients who received the implants from 1993 to 2020, an analysis found a survival rate of 77% at one year and 76% at two years. For those alive a year after treatment, the survival rate was 94% at a median follow-up of 10.7 years.

Duke is the only place providing the procedure, and about 30 children are waiting, officials said. Enzyvant said it is "developing solutions to expand the availability" of the treatment.

"We need to make this more accessible," said Seroogy, who noted that other centers may eventually offer it, perhaps including UW Health.

Maddie is the first UW Health patient to be sent to Duke for the procedure, Seroogy said. Upon returning from Duke, she will likely go back to UW's children's hospital for a while before being sent home. It takes six months to a year for the T-cells to develop.

Odor, 45, said his niece took care of Maddie until she had her own baby in October 2021. A used car manager in Baraboo, Odor tried to care for Maddie and work from home. But by May 2022, the situation no longer worked and he was laid off.

He said he has searched unsuccessfully for private duty nurses to care for Maddie at home. If her implant is successful, he hopes she may eventually be able to go to school and he can find regular work again.

For now, “she is my normal because I don’t really know what normal is for a kid," he said. "It's your kid. It's your responsibility."