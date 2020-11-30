 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pocan, Vos team up on bipartisan ad to reduce spread of COVID-19
0 comments
topical alert top story

Pocan, Vos team up on bipartisan ad to reduce spread of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Pocan-Vos ad

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, of Black Earth, left, and Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, teamed up for a new ad Monday by Wisconsin's "Stop the COVID Spread!" coalition.

 "Stop the COVID Spread!" coalition

Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan appear together in a new ad by Wisconsin's “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition, a group of more than 125 of the state's health care, business and advocacy organizations.

“After another election, it’s clear we have differences, but we can also agree,” Vos, from Rochester, says in the ad. “We can still live our lives and be sensible and safe.”

Says Pocan, of Black Earth: “We have to do all we can to stay safe."

Both elected officials address the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, keeping physical distance from others and staying home whenever possible. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It's the fifth ad by the coalition, which was formed in October, and began airing on broadcast and digital channels throughout the state Monday.

The new ad comes as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined in Wisconsin in the past week or two. But levels are still high, much higher than in the spring, with many hospitals saying they are overwhelmed. Health officials fear Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, combined with cold weather, could lead to more upticks in the coming days and weeks.

“Wisconsin needs unified responses to the COVID pandemic and aligning around a common message is critical,” Eric Borgerding, CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, a co-chair of the coalition, said in a statement. 

“We all need to do our part to stop the spread of COVID and get Wisconsin out of this public health crisis,” said Marl O'Connell, executive director of the Wisconsin Counties Association, another co-chair. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics