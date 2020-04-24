Plasma treatment for COVID-19 at UW Hospital promising, but more research needed

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Since the first two UW Hospital patients were treated with convalescent plasma April 12, another dozen have been treated at the hospital, he said. All but one used plasma for local donors, which must be matched just like transfused blood.

“Early results are encouraging,” Hartman said. “We’ve seen pretty good outcomes.”

Some patients who appear to need intensive care have avoided such care after treatment, and some on ventilators have gotten off the breathing machines or had them dialed down, Hartman said.

However, plasma doesn’t appear to help some patients. “We have seen patients who are not progressing as we would hope once they’ve received the plasma,” he said.

It’s not possible to quantify the benefit of the treatment, or the lack of one, because the early-stage study is not comparing patients with others not getting plasma, he said.

Further studies will give doctors a better idea of the treatment’s safety and effectiveness, and in which patients plasma might work best.

Asthma and COVID-19

Meanwhile, another UW-Madison study provided a possible explanation for why people with asthma and allergies seem to have fewer life-threatening complications of COVID-19.