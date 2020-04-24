Plasma treatment for COVID-19 at UW Hospital promising, but more research needed

Two weeks after the first Madison-area donor contributed plasma to treat COVID-19 patients at UW Hospital, 14 patients have been treated, with some showing significant improvement, a doctor said Friday.
Antibodies from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are being transfused into patients struggling with complications of the disease at UW Hospital and some 40 centers around the country. The treatment is experimental but the approach is hardly new, with so-called convalescent plasma used for more than a century to combat ailments such as influenza, Ebola and other coronaviruses.
About 45 recovered patients from Dane County have donated plasma, the liquid portion of blood that contains antibodies to fight an infection, and others have begun the process to donate, said Dr. William Hartman, a UW Health anesthesiologist heading up UW Hospital’s study.
Each donor can help treat two or three patients, and plasma donated locally may be used at UW Hospital or other centers, Hartman said. People who would like to donate their plasma can learn more by calling 608-262-8300 or emailing uwcovid19project@hslc.wisc.edu.
Since the first two UW Hospital patients were treated with convalescent plasma April 12, another dozen have been treated at the hospital, he said. All but one used plasma for local donors, which must be matched just like transfused blood.
“Early results are encouraging,” Hartman said. “We’ve seen pretty good outcomes.”
Some patients who appear to need intensive care have avoided such care after treatment, and some on ventilators have gotten off the breathing machines or had them dialed down, Hartman said.
However, plasma doesn’t appear to help some patients. “We have seen patients who are not progressing as we would hope once they’ve received the plasma,” he said.
It’s not possible to quantify the benefit of the treatment, or the lack of one, because the early-stage study is not comparing patients with others not getting plasma, he said.
Further studies will give doctors a better idea of the treatment’s safety and effectiveness, and in which patients plasma might work best.
Asthma and COVID-19
Meanwhile, another UW-Madison study provided a possible explanation for why people with asthma and allergies seem to have fewer life-threatening complications of COVID-19.
The study, published Thursday in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, found that people with asthma or respiratory allergies have reduced gene expression in a protein, called ACE2, which the coronavirus uses to infect cells.
Higher expression of ACE2 is associated with smoking, diabetes, and hypertension, risk factors for COVID-19 disease severity.
The research, led by Dr. Daniel Jackson, a UW Health pediatrician, was prompted by early reports about the coronavirus from China.
“We were surprised to learn that the COVID-19 pandemic in China did not seem to impact people with asthma as severely as we would’ve expected it to,” Jackson said in a statement.
