Planned Parenthood expands birth control, family planning services in Madison

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is expanding the availability of birth control and other family planning services at its clinics in Madison and Milwaukee that previously provided abortions, the organization said Wednesday.

In addition to providing pregnancy assessment, miscarriage management and abortion navigation services at the locations, Planned Parenthood has added birth control, breast and cervical cancer screenings, sexually transmitted diseases testing and treatment, HIV testing and education, testicular exams and post-partum care.

The Madison clinic is at 3706 Orin Road, on Madison's Far East Side. Another Planned Parenthood clinic in Madison, at 2222 S. Park Street, has provided such services and didn't previously provide abortions.

“During this time when access to abortion services is suspended, it’s more important than ever for people to have access to birth control along with the full range of sexual and reproductive health care service,” Amy Doczy, vice president of patient services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood stopped providing abortions in the state in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, while courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning nearly all abortions stands.

Abortions remain legal in some other states, including Minnesota and Illinois, where Planned Parenthood has reported an influx of Wisconsin women seeking services.

Weekly requests for pills for self-managed abortions through Aid Access, a nonprofit telemedicine service based in Europe, increased to 2.9 per 100,000 female residents in Wisconsin after the June ruling, up from 0.9 per 100,000 before the court’s draft decision was leaked to the public in early May, according to a recent study.

Public Health Madison and Dane County has also expanded staff, hours and services at its reproductive health clinic, at 2705 E. Washington Ave. In July, County Executive Joe Parisi asked the County Board to allocate $360,000 from the general reserve fund for the expansion, which includes providing long-acting reversible contraception such as intrauterine devices, or IUDs.