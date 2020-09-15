PETA alleges more animal research violations at UW-Madison

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison research monkeys suffered this year from diarrhea, traumatic injuries and psychological stress, in numerous alleged violations of federal regulations, according to complaints filed this month by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The complaints, which PETA filed Sept. 2 with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Institutes of Health, claim violations from March through Sept. 1, when PETA said one of its investigators worked undercover at the university's Wisconsin National Primate Research Center.

The allegations come after UW-Madison was fined $74,000 in April by the USDA for 28 violations of federal animal research treatment standards from March 2015 to April 2019. In August, the group Stop Animal Exploitation NOW!, or SAEN, filed a complaint with the USDA claiming four additional incidents reported by the university in October through February were federal violations.