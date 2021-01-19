People 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin next week

Other groups in the next phase of COVID-19 immunization, known as phase 1b, would be teachers, child care workers, prisoners and others who live in congregate settings such as group homes and mental health institutes, along with mink farmers, according to a plan by a state committee released last week.

The committee, which received more than 5,000 public comments on the plan, is scheduled to meet again Wednesday. It is expected to send a final version to the larger State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which meets Thursday. The plan will then go to the health department.

“We will look at that list very carefully, and we will look at the analysis by the group," Willems Van Dijk said, "and we will make a determination about whether we accept their recommendations in full or whether we feel there’s any need to adapt them in any way."

Some groups not on the committee's phase 1b list — such as grocery store and public transit workers — have questioned why they haven't been given priority. They would come under the following phase, known as 1c, according to the committee.