After developing pelvic nerve pain in November 2021, Yvonne Pawlowicz said she waited five months to see a neurologist at UW Health and another four months to see a gynecologist.

This January, the gynecologist referred her to UW Health’s pain clinic for a nerve block. The earliest appointment was in May.

Medications barely dull the pain, which feels like sitting on a rock, said Pawlowicz, 61, of Madison. She stands all day at her desk job and uses a large pillow to drive, limiting trips to 15 minutes so the pain doesn’t flare up.

“It’s a condition that really changes your life,” she said. “Why do you have to wait four months, when you’re in pain, to go to a pain clinic?”

Pawlowicz is among numerous patients from the Madison area who say they're facing unusually long waits for medical care. Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic started and as federal health emergencies expire this spring, patients say the health care system seems to be afflicted by a lack of capacity.

UW Health is seeing an increase in demand for care because the population is aging and population growth in Dane County has been more rapid than expected, said Dr. Peter Newcomer, chief clinical officer. A nationwide shortage of nurses and some types of doctors was exacerbated by early retirements from providers burned out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Newcomer said. The workforce shortage at rural hospitals has increased referrals to centers like UW Hospital, he said.

UW Health is recruiting more providers, expanding clinic space and redesigning its specialty care workflow to decrease wait times, Newcomer said.

"This is one of the primary things that we focus on," he said. "We’re trying to come at it from all aspects of improvement. We have a ways to go.”

Nationwide, the average wait to see a specialist was 26 days in 2022, up from 24 days in 2017, according to a report from consultant Merritt Hawkins.

Two days after the Wisconsin State Journal shared a summary of Pawlowicz’s situation with UW Health this month, without using her name, the pain clinic told her it had a cancellation and saw her the same day for an initial evaluation. The clinic scheduled her nerve block for May 8.

Brad Beghin started having episodes of dizziness and a rapid heartbeat in January, 12 years after surgery to repair a heart valve. In early February, his UW Health primary care doctor ordered a Holter monitor test, to track his heart rhythm, and an echocardiogram, to create pictures of his heart.

At UW Health, the earliest he could get the Holter monitor was in late March. For the echocardiogram, it was in August, even after he talked to a customer service representative from UW Health.

In early March, Beghin called Stoughton Hospital, where he did cardiac rehab after his heart valve surgery in 2011. He got the Holter monitor test there in less than a week and the echocardiogram two weeks later.

“My symptoms are significant and, given my history, alarming,” said Beghin, 67, who lives south of Mount Horeb. His primary care doctor, working with a cardiologist, had a good plan, “but that plan was not able to be fulfilled at an institutional level through UW Health’s facilities,” he said.

“I went to UW because I thought that was the best facility with the most capability in my market,” Beghin said. “Now, I’m finding out that it is apparently struggling to keep up."

Skin cancer delays

Patients also report long waits for some care at SSM Health.

Jerry Jackson, 81, has had more than 40 skin cancer lesions removed at SSM Health since 2000 through Mohs surgery, which gradually cuts away layers of skin. The technique was developed in the 1930s by the late Dr. Frederic Mohs at UW-Madison.

Jackson, of Stoughton, initially had to wait a week or two for each surgery. In recent years, it was sometimes three weeks. In 2020, he had to wait six weeks, which he understood, given the disruption of the pandemic.

After his SSM Health doctor found three new cancerous lesions on his skin this past December, Jackson faced his longest wait ever: three months.

“I am concerned,” he said. “I tend to grow these things faster than most people do.”

Kim Niesen has a family history of skin cancer, with a sister — and a brother and her father, both deceased — having cancerous lesions. Another brother was diagnosed last year with melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer.

Niesen, 66, who lives near Dane, has multiple moles on her body. As a teenager, to treat acne, she had heat lamp treatments now believed to increase the risk of skin cancer.

In December, when she tried to get an appointment with an SSM Health dermatologist, the earliest she could be seen was in March, with a physician assistant. This month, as she was getting ready to drive to the appointment, someone from the clinic called to cancel it, saying too many people were out sick that day. The earliest Niesen could get another appointment, again with a physician assistant, is in May.

“When it’s a cancer scare, you just want to get in and get it taken care of,” she said. “I’ve been very nervous since my brother’s diagnosis.”

SSM Health is recruiting general dermatologists but hasn't found qualified candidates, spokesperson Lisa Adams said. It plans to add a Mohs surgeon and an additional physician assistant or nurse practitioner. The dermatology clinic takes into account the urgency of each patient's medical condition and refers people outside of SSM Health if needed, but waits elsewhere can be as long, Adams said.

"Unfortunately, as demand for dermatology services and care increases, there is also a significant shortage in trained dermatology providers nationwide," she said.

'Like Canada'

At UW Health, Margo and Dan Redmond of Madison faced a five-month wait for Mohs surgery after cancerous lesions were found on their skin in November. They said someone from UW Health’s Mohs surgery clinic suggested a quicker approach: contacting Dr. Harry Sharata, of Advanced Dermatology, a private clinic on Madison West Side.

Sharata did Mohs surgery on the couple within a month. Margo Redmond, 78, had one lesion, a squamous cell cancer that is somewhat more worrisome than basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. Dan, 79 had multiple lesions. After a squamous cell mass was also identified on his nose in January, UW Health was able to do Mohs surgery on it in mid-March.

“When someone says you have a squamous cell cancer, you want if off,” Margo said.

In addition, Dan in February tried to make an appointment with a UW Health allergist after having a CT scan to examine potential causes of a lingering cough. The earliest he could get in was in August.

When Dan explained that he and Margo spend summers on Prince Edward Island, in Canada, he got an allergist appointment in late May.

“This is beginning to be like Canada, where people wait forever to be seen, and we don’t even have socialized medicine,” said Margo Redmond, a U.S. native whose mother was born on Prince Edward Island.

When Katie Mulligan developed leg pain last year, it took several months before she was able to physical therapy at UW Health. After a bone density test in October found deterioration in her hip bone, the earliest she could get an appointment to discuss treatment options is in April, for a video visit. To see someone in person, it would be longer.

Mulligan, 81, moved to Madison 12 years ago in part because of UW Health’s good reputation.

“They have wonderful specialists,” she said. “But getting to them can be very difficult. There’s just so many layers.”

Two months for stents

After Melanie Ramey had chest pain in February 2022, she received an electrocardiogram and a stress test, during which a doctor said she needed stents to open clogged coronary arteries as soon as possible. At the time a member of Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Ramey, 84, of Madison, said she had to wait to see a cardiologist at UW Health, which provides specialty services for Group Health.

The cardiologist scheduled the surgery at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, but she was eventually transferred to UW Hospital. She received three stents in April 2022, more than two months after seeking care.

“I was getting really upset, because this other doctor (at the stress test) said (the stents) should be taken care of right away,” Ramey said.

In 2021, after Carolyn Dargevics developed coughing attacks, she had to wait five months to see a pulmonologist at UW Health. Last year, when her UW Health primary care doctor referred her to a neurologist for blood pressure problems, the earliest appointment was six months later. After she complained, she was seen in four months.

In January, Dargevics, 71, of Oregon, underwent a sleep study, which showed she has sleep apnea. She couldn’t get a follow-up appointment with a sleep apnea specialist until April.

“These delays floor me,” she said.

11 months to see neurologist

In September, Becky Leidner’s neurologist at SSM Health referred her to UW Health neurology to consider treatments for persistent symptoms. After hearing nothing from UW Health, Leidner, 71, of Madison, wrote a letter, called the neurology clinic and talked with a patient relations representative.

She still didn’t have an appointment scheduled with UW Health neurology. In January, she wrote to state Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison, expressing her concerns. In his response, he copied Connie Schulze, UW Health’s director of government affairs.

In February, Leidner got an appointment — in August.

“What’s going on here?” she said. “There’s certainly something systemic.”

Schulze’s response to Baldeh, which Leidner shared with the State Journal, offers some insight.

“When I joined the UW Health team about six years ago, we were not able to accept approximately 30 patient transfers per month due primarily to two issues: lack of capacity and workforce shortages,” Schulze said. “While our system has grown since then, that number now often tops 250 in a given month, due to the rapidly increasing demand and our reputation as Wisconsin’s #1 ranked hospital.”

Cliff Koehler, 69, of Madison, started hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Beaver Dam in early March. His UW Health urologist in Madison prescribed the oxygen treatments for side effects of radiation treatment for prostate cancer. To continue them, Koehler was told he needed tubes in his ears.

At UW Health, the earliest he could see an audiologist is in August. He contacted SSM Health in Fond du Lac, where an ear, nose and throat doctor put in the tubes in less than a week.

Koehler resumed the oxygen treatments and should be able to finish them before late April, when he plans a rafting trip down the Colorado River.

He’s long been pleased with medical care in Madison, especially compared with what he’s heard about in other parts of the country. But he was surprised by the long wait he faced at UW Health, even after he explained he was seeking attention quickly because of his trip.

“It can be very frustrating to the patient,” he said. “I thought it was always going to be easy to get the care you need here.”