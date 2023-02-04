Two orthopedic surgeons who joined others in leaving SSM Health Dean Medical Group didn’t violate their employment contracts by planning to start an independent practice, the doctors said in response to a lawsuit by SSM Health Dean.

“Dean has no right to the existing or future business of patients,” said the response by Dr. Jason Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, who resigned in November to start a competing practice expected to open this month. “Patients are always free to seek care wherever they choose; they are not a contractual commodity used to drive corporate revenue.”

The response, which Sansone said was filed Friday in Dane County Circuit Court, said the lawsuit by SSM Health Dean against the two doctors in late November is “part of a larger strategy to denigrate Sansone and Keyes’ reputations and suppress their legitimate and lawful competition.”

SSM Health Dean said the surgeons violated their employment contracts through “actions designed to disrupt, sabotage and harm Dean Medical Group.”

Sansone, Keyes and other former SSM Health Dean surgeons are soon expected to open their Madison-based practice, to be managed by Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance, or HOPCo. The group has been referred to by two different names, Orthopedic Physicians of Wisconsin and Madison Orthopedics.

It’s not clear where the doctors plan to do surgeries. Sansone has said they want to maintain privileges to operate at SSM Health’s St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville and its St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, even though they will no longer be employees, while expanding to other hospitals in the region.

The group plans to build a specialty orthopedics hospital and an ambulatory surgery center for orthopedics in Dane County by January 2025, Sansone told the Wisconsin State Journal in early November. Additional surgery centers are planned, likely in the Janesville and Baraboo areas and possibly elsewhere in the region, he said.

Sansone said the other surgeons involved are Kashif Ali, Aaron Carpiaux, Rajit Chakravarty, Richard Glad, Dayton Opel, James Prosser, Joseph Sizensky, Brian Steffin and David Wolff.

SSM Health Dean said in its lawsuit that Sansone and Keyes violated their employment agreements by using SSM Health Dean property and equipment during business hours “to plan a competing business,” and “induced and encouraged” the other surgeons to breach their contracts.

The lawsuit said Sansone, who was SSM Health’s regional director of orthopedics and said he is CEO of the new group, violated another agreement saying he could not work as a medical executive for a year after his departure within a 45-mile radius of Madison.

Sansone and Keyes said in their response that their contracts didn’t prevent them from planning an independent practice or competing against Dean. The 45-mile stipulation for Sansone is “overbroad” and “lacks any meaningful geographic or temporal scope,” the response said.

In April, Sansone proposed allowing the orthopedic surgeons to be a separate part of Dean. Dean administrators rejected the idea.

In June, Sansone proposed several changes, including "value-based performance incentives" for the surgeons and on-call stipends of $2,000 a day at St. Mary's, on top of regular pay. He asked SSM Health to build an ambulatory surgery center, clinic, orthopedic urgent care and sports rehabilitation complex at four locations within five years, with the surgeons sharing ownership and "gain sharing" in the surgery centers.

An administrator said Dean would "create a new compensation model," but wouldn't commit to specifics, according to a document filed with the response. The administrator said Dean was planning an ambulatory surgery center but couldn't commit to a specific number of them.

On Sept. 23, Sansone, Keyes and 13 other orthopedic surgeons said they would resign at the end of the year. Four of them decided to stay.

The status of SSM Health Dean's planned ambulatory surgery center for orthopedics, in Sun Prairie, is unclear.

In late December, UW Health said it plans in 2024 to open an ambulatory surgery center attached to its hospital on Madison’s Far East Side.