Patient who sued UW doctor for sexual exploitation, negligence gets settlement

A Reedsburg woman who sued a UW-Madison doctor for sexual exploitation and medical negligence has won a $75,000 settlement.

In a lawsuit last year, Heather Mitchell, 36, accused Dr. Rama Maganti, a neurologist, of kissing her and calling her "hot" and "baby doll" in texts and Facebook messages.

The suit also said Maganti, who treated Mitchell for epilepsy from 2014 to 2016, was negligent in reducing the dose of her anti-seizure medication and failing to tell her about the risks.

After she reduced the dose, she had a grand mal seizure, which required her to have surgeries and made her unable to work, the suit claimed. Another doctor later told Mitchell, who had been seizure-free for a year following a previous surgery, to resume the higher dose of her medication.

The case was dismissed this week after a $75,000 settlement was reached with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which represented Maganti.