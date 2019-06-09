Growing up in Chicago, Jewel Adams drank alcohol and took opioids, including heroin, to feel calm when she was with men.
“It took me out of that scared little girl that I was, who was scared of boys,” said Adams, 57, of Madison.
By the time she had three children at age 24, Adams became addicted to heroin and started using crack cocaine.
She left her daughters with her sister. Then she had twins, also girls. Homeless, she pushed them in a stroller while seeking drugs.
She tried a few treatment programs, but wasn’t able to stop her addiction. Without heroin, she felt nauseous. Not taking crack left her with an uncontrollable craving.
To escape an abusive relationship, Adams left the twins with her sister and brought her three older daughters with her to Madison, where a cousin lived.
“I started looking to get sober,” she said.
The road to recovery was not smooth. She stayed at the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter, then got a furnished apartment. When a $1,500 welfare check arrived, she returned to Chicago and bought crack.
The girls were placed in foster care, which took away Adams’ incentive to shake off drugs. “Part of me left,” she said. “It didn’t matter anymore.”
In treatment at Tellurian, in Monona, she got pregnant again. When her son was born, he had cocaine in his system, so he was also put in foster care.
After having another boy, her seventh child, Adams remained sober for more than a year. When she relapsed, her sister in Chicago took in the younger son.
The birth of her first grandchild — her second daughter’s daughter — became a turning point. “I did not want my grandkids to be without their granny,” she said.
She returned to Chicago, where she tried treatment for a seventh time. This time, it worked. Afterward, at a sober living home for women, she learned from others how to recover from addiction.
“My sponsor taught me how to take the blame for what I’d done, something I’d never known how to do,” she said. “I needed to be around people who were making this work in their lives.”
Adams gave up drugs on Aug. 24, 2004. Two years later, she moved back to Madison.
Her second daughter and two granddaughters also live in Madison. One daughter is in Florida and another is in Georgia. Her twins remain in Chicago. Her youngest son is in college, in Illinois. Her other son, whom she has not seen since he was born, has not sought contact with her.
Adams continues to see her sponsor once a month, in Chicago. In Madison, she attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Through Safe Communities Madison and Dane County, she works as a recovery coach.
“Opioids are harsh,” she said. “Relapse is going to happen for some. You just have to keep trying.”
