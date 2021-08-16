‘Overwhelming interest': UW Health pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial fills up in days

A UW Health clinical trial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 — the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination in the United States — has already filled up Monday after enrollment opened three days ago.

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said the study had found enough children to participate since the trial started accepting applicants last Friday thanks to “overwhelming interest” from the community.

“Advancements in science, public health, and clinical care often cannot happen without a supportive and engaged citizenry, and we greatly appreciate this community's ongoing efforts to help end this pandemic,” Kumlien said in a statement.

Children selected to participate in the study will be notified directly, Kumlien said.

UW’s American Family Children’s Hospital is one of about 100 sites involved in the phase three study, which aims to sign up about 12,000 children, said Dr. William Hartman, a UW Health anesthesiologist and co-leader of the study at UW.