Overdose deaths in Dane County mostly involve fentanyl, rising among Blacks

Fentanyl combined with other drugs is driving most overdose deaths in Dane County, with the fatal overdose rate more than three times higher among Blacks than for whites, according to a new report suggesting steps to improve the situation.

The report, released Thursday by Public Health Madison and Dane County, highlights surging “polydrug,” or multiple drug, overdoses involving fentanyl and a rapidly increasing rate of deadly overdoses among Black residents. A decade ago, the rate for Blacks was only a third higher than for whites.

Illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that in even small amounts can suppress breathing, has been contributing to the county’s overdose deaths since at least 2013, the city-county health department said in the report. Its increasing presence — often in combination with other opioid pills, stimulants such as cocaine or sedatives such as Xanax — is now fueling polydrug deaths that make up a “fourth wave” of the opioid overdose epidemic, the report said.

The first wave, which started in 1990s, was marked by prescription opioids. The second wave was driven by heroin before fentanyl by itself fueled the third.

The drug overdose death rate among Blacks, which was 21.2 per 100,000 in 2011-2013, more than tripled to 71.2 per 100,000 in 2018-2020, the report said. For whites, the rate rose during the same period from 15.9 to 21.7.

“There is an urgent need to better understand and address the worsening racial inequities,” the report said. The increase among Blacks “is related to the long-standing inequities experienced by Black people, including higher rates of policing and incarceration as well as policies across sectors that negatively impact wellness and the ability of Black people to thrive.”

The report calls for addressing stigma surrounding substance use disorder, encouraging courts to engage in “trauma-informed judicial practices,” and expanding culturally appropriate treatment and harm reduction services for Black people.

Through an overdose fatality review that closely examined 20 fatal overdoses in 2020, the report identified commonalities and recommendations for improvement.

The review determined that 77% of people died in their home or the home of a friend or relative, and 70% had a bystander present. In most cases with a bystander, however, the person using drugs was alone in a closed room, often presumed by others as having gone to bed for the night.

Making sure family members and roommates have access to the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, could save lives, the report said.

In nearly half of the fatal overdoses, the people who died had an emergency room visit within the past year. A third of the time, they had a recent encounter with emergency medical services.

ERs should screen all patients for substance abuse and provide free Narcan to patients who need it, the report said. A Fitch-Rona EMS program in which ambulances carry Narcan kits should be expanded countywide, officials said. Medics leave the kits, which include information on seeking treatment, with loved ones or roommates of people who overdose from opioids.

Three-fourths of the deaths involved people with a criminal justice history. A “Good Samaritan” law should provide limited immunity to people who call 911 for overdoses and those who overdose, the report said. A 2014 state law covering 911 callers expired, by design, in 2020. A 2019 bill to extend it didn’t pass.

The report also calls for continuing efforts such as CARES, or Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services, a Madison program that sends paramedics and crisis workers, instead of police, to mental health emergencies.

Other recommendations include more grief counseling for people who experience trauma, integrating behavioral health with primary care and expanding addiction treatment availability to evenings and weekends.

“Many of the people who died experienced challenges such as inconvenient times for treatment services (and) waiting lists to get into treatment services,” the report said.

