The 11 orthopedic surgeons who left SSM Health Dean Medical Group last year to start a competing practice, two of whom have been sued by SSM Health, are now suing SSM Health.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the doctors ask Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke to block a clause in their former employment contracts at SSM Health saying they can’t treat or solicit patients they saw there in the previous three years.

Even if the clause is found to be valid, they say the judge should rule that the doctors haven’t violated it, contrary to allegations by SSM Health that three of the doctors breached the clause.

The clause prevents the doctors “from engaging in the type of competition for patients that a stranger could engage in,” alleges the suit by the doctors, whose Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin opened in Madison in February.

SSM Health spokespersons didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In November, SSM Health sued Dr. Jason Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, two of the surgeons, saying they violated their employment contracts through “actions designed to disrupt, sabotage and harm Dean Medical Group.”

That case is before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford.

Sansone, the leader of the independent practice, told the Wisconsin State Journal earlier in November that the group plans to build a specialty orthopedics hospital and an ambulatory surgery center in Dane County within two years. Additional surgery centers are planned, likely in the Janesville and Baraboo areas and possibly elsewhere in the region, Sansone said.

Some of the surgeons are working at hospitals in Beaver Dam, Platteville and Edgerton.

The group, which is managed by Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance, or HOPCo, aims to provide “value-based care,” Sansone said. That typically involves taking on the financial risk with insurers and employer groups, accepting gains or losses through set payments per patient for whatever orthopedic services are needed. Orthopedics is one of the most lucrative parts of health care.

The other former SSM Health surgeons in the group, who are named in the new lawsuit, are Kashif Ali, Aaron Carpiaux, Rajit Chakravarty, Richard Glad, Brian Keyes, Dayton Opel, James Prosser, Joseph Sizensky, Brian Steffin and David Wolff.

Dr. Tom Zdeblick, the longtime head of UW-Madison’s orthopedics department who resigned as chair last year and retired from the university, has also joined the group.

Shortly after the new practice opened, UW Health and SSM Health announced that UW Health orthopedic surgeons would start operating at SSM Health’s St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville.

In the new suit, the surgeons acknowledge that their former contracts said that for two years after leaving SSM Health, they couldn’t treat or solicit patients they had seen in the previous three years. Since leaving late last year, they say they have agreed “to take all reasonable steps to abide by” the clause.

But at SSM Health, they say they provided consultations for other doctors about some patients and saw other patients in urgent care or the emergency room, in addition to clinic visits and surgeries. That makes the scope of the clause too broad under state law, they argue.

The clause could include patients “who have no cognizable or significant prior relationship” with the surgeons, the suit says. It asks the judge to find the clause unenforceable.

Last month, according to the suit, SSM Health sent a “cease and desist” letter to the homes of Chakravarty and Opel, saying the doctors had violated the clause by soliciting and treating a particular, unnamed patient. An administrator at SSM Health’s St. Clare Hospital accused Carpiaux of improper patient solicitation because he provided a “Provider Bio Sheet” to some nurses, the suit says.

Chakrafarty and Opel haven't seen patients covered by the clause, and Carpiaux gave the nurses a bio sheet they requested, the suit says.

SSM Health also “flagged” medical charts of patients it believes fall under the clause, to prevent schedulers from connecting the patients with the doctors in their new practice, the suit says. But, the flag doesn’t specify which of the doctors the patients saw before, which “has caused schedulers to wrongfully believe that the patient could not be scheduled with any" of the doctors, the suit says.