Opportunities to have children expand at Madison-area fertility clinics
When Kate and Aaron Bender learned that Aaron has a potentially fatal genetic disorder, they decided to try in-vitro fertilization and test their embryos before implanting one, so they wouldn’t give the condition to their daughter.
Steven and Matthew Indra wanted a biological child, so the gay couple used an egg donor, in-vitro fertilization and a gestational carrier to bring their son into the world.
“That’s what you have to do if you want to get a baby in our situation — one that’s related to you, anyway,” Matthew Indra said.
At the Madison area’s two fertility clinics, in Middleton, and around the country, genetic testing of embryos and third-party reproduction are becoming more common. The services are allowing a broader range of people to become parents at the Middleton clinics, where business has grown in recent years.
Genetic testing of embryos “is being accepted more and implemented more,” said Dr. Christina Broadwell, medical director of Generations, UW Health’s fertility clinic.
At Wisconsin Fertility Institute, patients frequently use donor eggs. The clinic allows gestational carriers, a type of surrogacy, and embryo donation, in which couples with leftover embryos give them to others who carry, deliver and keep the child.
“Each year, there’s more demand for each of those things,” said Dr. David Olive, one of the institute’s doctors.
Wisconsin has seven fertility clinics, including facilities in Green Bay, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Onalaska and West Allis.
Generations opened on Deming Way in 2010 after having been located at UW Hospital. Wisconsin Fertility Institute, also on Deming Way, opened in 2007. It is run by doctors who used to work at UW Hospital.
More than 1,300 babies were born from in-vitro fertilization, or IVF, at the two clinics from 2008 to 2016.
Generations did 256 IVF cycles in 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are publicly available. That’s up from 129 cycles in 2012.
Wisconsin Fertility Institute did 355 IVF cycles in 2016, up from 280 in 2012.
An IVF cycle, which generally is not covered by insurance, costs $10,000 to $15,000. Medications and other expenses can add to the price.
Storage tanks
Generations has higher success rates, with 62.5 percent of egg retrievals resulting in births in 2015. At Wisconsin Fertility Institute, the rate was 31.2 percent. The national average was 53.9 percent.
Doctors at both Middleton clinics caution against comparing clinics directly, as patient populations vary.
Olive, who runs Wisconsin Fertility Institute with his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Pritts, said their clinic takes patients with more risks.
“We think we have extremely good pregnancy rates, given the patients that we see,” he said.
Doctors at both clinics said they have safeguards to prevent what happened in March at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco. Storage tank failures destroyed thousands of eggs and embryos.
Broadwell said Generations fills its liquid nitrogen tanks manually and has two stages of alarms, “to avoid a similar, devastating outcome.”
Olive said Wisconsin Fertility Institute submerges embryos directly in liquid nitrogen and doesn’t rely on vapor to keep them frozen. The tanks are filled once a week, he said.
Both doctors said they’re doing more genetic testing of embryos. The process, which costs $5,000 to $6,000, involves looking for inherited mutations that cause or increase risk for diseases, or chromosomal abnormalities that may lead to miscarriage. Embryos with either type of irregularity generally are not used.
Olive said about a quarter of the IVF procedures at his clinic involve third-party reproduction. That can include donor eggs or the use of a gestational carrier, a woman who carries a pregnancy for somebody else. A surrogate donates her egg and carries the baby.
A healthy child
For Kate and Aaron Bender, who live in Columbus, preimplantation genetic diagnosis was the only way to ensure they wouldn’t pass on Aaron Bender’s disorder to a biological child.
Aaron Bender, 30, learned he has GATA2 deficiency, which can cause serious immune system problems, five years ago after it killed his father at age 49 and his cousin at 22.
The Benders, engaged at the time and married the following year, didn’t want to risk the 50 percent chance that a child conceived naturally would have the condition.
“It was the only way we were willing to have our own children, to protect them,” said Kate Bender, 29.
At Generations, IVF produced nine embryos, and genetic testing identified six embryos free of the mutation or other abnormalities. Doctors implanted one, and in July 2017 came daughter Cecilia, who is upbeat and precocious, with a penchant for regarding other people’s gadgets as her toys.
“Her bad days are other people’s best days,” said Kate Bender, who stays home with Cecilia and has held clerical and child-care jobs. “She’s so far beyond anything I could have imagined.”
Aaron Bender, an information technology engineer for the state, has shown no symptoms of his disorder and takes a daily antibiotic to ward off infections. The couple plan to have at least one more child using some of their remaining embryos.
To get Cecilia, they spent about $50,000, which includes an initial IVF cycle that failed. Through a GoFundMe page and other means, they raised $20,000 to help defray the expenses.
A ‘priceless’ baby
Steven and Matthew Indra, of Madison, spent more than $120,000 to have Hugo, who was born in March following IVF at Wisconsin Fertility Institute.
On a recent day, the boy wiggled with delight inside a colorful teepee-like tent in the family’s living room. He is biologically related to Steven Indra, an emergency room doctor at St. Mary’s Hospital and other area hospitals.
The couple, who got married in 2014, considered adoption but wanted a biological child.
In fact, they hoped for two. IVF initially produced 10 embryos, five with sperm from Steven, 41, and five from Matthew, 32. They were planning to implant one of each, but only two embryos remained viable, both from Steven.
Both were used, but only one developed. The couple found their gestational carrier, from Eau Claire, through Forward Fertility, a Madison agency through which they also selected their egg donor.
With about $13,000 in legal fees, $36,000 for IVF and medications, and $70,000 for the egg donor and gestational carrier, the expenses quickly added up.
But, “it was definitely worth it, and then some,” Steven Indra said. “Having a child we get to raise is priceless.”
Matthew Indra, who worked as a nurse at UW Hospital before staying home with Hugo, said he is enjoying the challenges and rewards of fatherhood.
“You’re never going to be the best parent ever,” he said. “You just love him and do the best you can.”