Opioid overdose increase in Madison, state linked to COVID-19 stress

Madison has had 27 opioid overdose deaths this year, up from 17 during the same period last year, a 59% increase that could stem from additional stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say.
Statewide, emergency departments reported 325 suspected opioid overdoses in March through mid-July, more than double the 150 seen during the same period in 2019, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin had 916 opioid overdose deaths last year, the health department announced last week, up from 838 in 2018 but less than the record high of 932 in 2017.
“We’re seeing people with addiction being impacted by COVID stress a little bit more than the rest of the population,” said Dr. Michael Miller, an addiction medicine specialist at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “People who are not in good, longstanding recovery from addiction have deficient coping skills. They have a recent history of over-relying on drug use for quasi-coping.”
Paul Krupski, the state health department’s director of opioid initiatives, encouraged people struggling with addiction to contact the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline by calling 211 or (833) 944-4673.
“The increase in societal stress, anxiety and isolation caused by this pandemic are contributing to an increase in harmful substance use, including an increase in suspected overdoses involving opioids,” Krupski said in a newsletter last week.
Madison is on pace to easily surpass its 29 opioid overdose deaths for all of last year, according to the Madison Police Department. The city had 42 fatal opioid overdoses in 2018 — including 28 that January through July, one more than the total for the same period this year, said Bernie Albright, the department’s Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative coordinator.
Madison police had 139 opioid overdose calls the first half of this year, up from 102 during the same period last year, Albright said.
Wisconsin had 1,206 overdose deaths from all drugs last year, a 10.2% increase from 1,094 in 2018 that was more than double the 4.8% increase nationwide, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The isolation many people have felt during the pandemic is especially hard on those with addiction, Miller said. “Being connected is really important,” he said. “Doing that through social media, through peer support groups or professional therapy on Zoom or some other platform, is really important.”
Telehealth is enabling therapy to continue, with some challenges, and relaxed federal regulations during the pandemic are allowing patients to receive addiction treatment medications such as buprenorphine or methadone without as many in-person visits, Miller said.
But the growing availability of stronger synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and Isotonitazene, or “Iso,” is increasing the risk of overdoses, he said. When people overdose on such drugs, he said multiple doses of naloxone, the overdose-reversing drug, are often required during rescue attempts.
