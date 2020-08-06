Opioid overdose increase in Madison, state linked to COVID-19 stress

“The increase in societal stress, anxiety and isolation caused by this pandemic are contributing to an increase in harmful substance use, including an increase in suspected overdoses involving opioids,” Krupski said in a newsletter last week.

Madison is on pace to easily surpass its 29 opioid overdose deaths for all of last year, according to the Madison Police Department. The city had 42 fatal opioid overdoses in 2018 — including 28 that January through July, one more than the total for the same period this year, said Bernie Albright, the department’s Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative coordinator.

Madison police had 139 opioid overdose calls the first half of this year, up from 102 during the same period last year, Albright said.

Wisconsin had 1,206 overdose deaths from all drugs last year, a 10.2% increase from 1,094 in 2018 that was more than double the 4.8% increase nationwide, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.