Access Community Health Centers will provide health care for students, families and employees of One City Schools, the Madison charter school said Wednesday.
One City, a UW-sponsored charter school for children from birth to kindergarten, will be able to use medical services at Access' five area clinics, Kaleem Caire, CEO of One City, said in a statement.
Access, a federally qualified health center, receives a federal grant to provide medical, dental and behavioral health care for people with insurance, including Medicaid, and without coverage on a sliding-fee scale.
“We applaud One City’s focus on serving our youngest children before they enter school.” said Dr. Ken Loving, Access’ CEO.