One City Schools is partnering with Access Community Health Centers for health care.

 MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES

Access Community Health Centers will provide health care for students, families and employees of One City Schools, the Madison charter school said Wednesday.

One City, a UW-sponsored charter school for children from birth to kindergarten, will be able to use medical services at Access' five area clinics, Kaleem Caire, CEO of One City, said in a statement.

Access, a federally qualified health center, receives a federal grant to provide medical, dental and behavioral health care for people with insurance, including Medicaid, and without coverage on a sliding-fee scale. 

“We applaud One City’s focus on serving our youngest children before they enter school.” said Dr. Ken Loving, Access’ CEO.

David Wahlberg is the health and medicine reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

