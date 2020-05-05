Officials set hospital goals for reopening state economy during COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals have had steady or decreasing COVID-19 activity in recent days, with about 350 or fewer patients with confirmed cases hospitalized statewide, roughly 120 or fewer of them in intensive care; the state has more than 1,400 intensive care beds. Some 315 patients were on ventilators for any reason as of Tuesday; the state has about 1,260 ventilators.

Dane County has seen welcome trends, with a 67% decrease in health care workers testing positive between the first and second halves of April and a decline in the percentage of positive tests overall. The county reported no new cases Tuesday and said four patients with COVID-19 were in intensive care.

It is taking about 30 days for the number of cases to double in the county, compared to 18 days in Wisconsin and 19 days nationally, according to a report Monday from Public Health Madison and Dane County.