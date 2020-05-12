Obtaining PPE for Madison Fire Department Medical Services is top of mind for assistant chief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.

Before the pandemic, Ché Stedman, spent an average work day ensuring the Madison Fire Department Medical Services had the equipment and medications necessary to stock the city’s ambulances and sat in on a number of meetings a day to make sure the division was running smoothly.

Now, his day is anything but average as the novel coronavirus took precedent. Often, his focus as the department’s assistant chief of medical affairs is obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary to maintain the health and safety of department employees as they respond to an increasing number of respiratory and medical calls.

“Eighty percent of my time now is dedicated to COVID-19, and the other things have taken a back seat,” Stedman said, whether that’s obtaining PPE for the division, heading efforts to take care of Dane County’s homeless population amid the pandemic or communicating new information from the CDC to department employees.

