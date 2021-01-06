Oakwood Village to replace nursing home on West Side

The previous $240 million project, submitted to the city in June 2019 and initially scheduled to begin last year, called for adding more than 100 independent-living apartments while scaling back nursing home and assisted-living beds, for a total of 655 residences, a net gain of about 70.

The plan also would have eliminated 30 Section 8 housing units, subsidized by the federal government, and 140 rental units. A letter signed by more than 150 residents decried those plans, noting entrance fees for new apartment homes would be more than $450,000.

“We are concerned that this focus on relatively costly life lease only units ... will make it difficult for all but the more affluent to live in our community,” the letter said.

VanLanduyt said the project has been dropped because it was too “aggressive,” though elements of it may still be pursued.

“We were concerned about the financial feasibility and commitment of a multi-year project of that scale,” he said. “We are essentially pursuing the same goals but are taking a more conservative approach, committing to construction projects in a phased approach over a longer time frame.”