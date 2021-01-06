Oakwood Village to replace nursing home on West Side

Oakwood Village, the largest retirement living organization in Madison, plans to build a new nursing home on its West Side campus to replace the existing one there.
The $25 million project, to be presented to the city’s Urban Design Commission Jan. 13, is being pursued instead of a previous $240 million plan to add independent-living apartments and eliminate subsidized units for people with low incomes, which was opposed by many residents.
Under the new plan, a 60-bed, three-floor nursing home, with physical and occupational therapy space, would be built on Oakwood’s University Woods campus on Mineral Point Road. It would replace a 70-bed nursing home known as Hebron Oaks, which would be demolished.
Construction on the new building is set to begin in July and be done in August 2022.
“At a time when providers are getting out of the skilled nursing industry, Oakwood believes the greater Madison area needs and deserves a trusted, local, high-quality skilled nursing and short-term rehab option,” Oakwood spokesman Keith VanLanduyt said.
The previous $240 million project, submitted to the city in June 2019 and initially scheduled to begin last year, called for adding more than 100 independent-living apartments while scaling back nursing home and assisted-living beds, for a total of 655 residences, a net gain of about 70.
The plan also would have eliminated 30 Section 8 housing units, subsidized by the federal government, and 140 rental units. A letter signed by more than 150 residents decried those plans, noting entrance fees for new apartment homes would be more than $450,000.
“We are concerned that this focus on relatively costly life lease only units ... will make it difficult for all but the more affluent to live in our community,” the letter said.
VanLanduyt said the project has been dropped because it was too “aggressive,” though elements of it may still be pursued.
“We were concerned about the financial feasibility and commitment of a multi-year project of that scale,” he said. “We are essentially pursuing the same goals but are taking a more conservative approach, committing to construction projects in a phased approach over a longer time frame.”
Meanwhile, a separate plan between Oakwood and Attic Angel Association to build a senior affordable housing project has been changed. Instead of 87 units on Attic Angel property, the plan now calls for 77 units on Oakwood property, pending approval of tax credits.
The project by AgeBetter, a partnership between the two organizations, would accept Section 42, a different program for people with low incomes.
Oakwood’s Prairie Ridge campus on the Far East Side has about 410 residences after the completion of a $54 million project in 2019 that added 71 independent-living apartments and 33 assisted-living units, along with upgrading dining options and space for exercise and learning activities.