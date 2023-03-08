As she saw her room at the new nursing home at Oakwood Village for the first time Tuesday, Betty Roberts said she liked how big it is and the large windows, which bring in a lot of natural light.

“There’ll be squirrels out there,” said Roberts, 102, a retired kinesiology professor at UW-Madison.

“Or a coyote, possibly,” said Tom Roberts, her former husband and close friend, eyeing a landscaped hill and woods nearby.

Oakwood Village, the largest retirement care organization in Madison, will open the 60-bed nursing home, known as Hebron Oaks Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, next week at its University Woods campus on Madison’s West Side.

The facility replaces a 70-bed nursing home built in 1963 and added on to in the 1980s. Its opening comes as the number of nursing homes in Wisconsin is declining.

Keith VanLanduyt, vice president of marketing at Oakwood, said the $34 million facility will improve care for Oakwood’s independent or assisted living residents who need it while offering short-term rehabilitation services to others in the area. The cost includes an underground walkway and a central kitchen for all health care programs on the campus.

“We felt we had a commitment to the residents who moved in, who wanted a full continuum of care,” VanLanduyt said. “This will continue to be a need in the community, with seniors needing rehab services, post-surgery or post-health event. We feel like we do it well.”

Stan Payne, chairman of a group called Concerned Residents of Oakwood University Woods, said the new facility is “impressive” but could lead to higher fees for independent living residents if it doesn’t make money.

“The problem is that it is very hard to operate nursing homes in the black nowadays, and that will be a real challenge for Oakwood,” Payne said.

Former CEO Reginald Hislop III departed in December amid criticism by Payne’s group. Calvin Williams, who had been Oakwood board chairman, is interim CEO. A search committee is seeking a permanent leader, and Payne said the temporary leadership is “beginning to deal with serious issues in a constructive way.”

Wisconsin had 342 nursing homes as of January, down from 397 in 2016, with nearly two dozen closing since 2020. Owners often attribute the closures to staffing shortages, financial challenges and aging facilities.

Oakwood has 785 residences at two campuses. University Woods, off Mineral Point Road, has 375 units: 215 independent living apartments, 60 assisted living rooms, 40 memory care beds and the nursing home.

Prairie Ridge, off American Parkway on Madison’s Far East Side, has 410 units, with 277 in independent living, 73 in assisted living, 20 in memory care and a 40-bed nursing home.

At University Woods, about 35 residents of Oakwood’s old nursing home, also called Hebron Oaks, will move into the new facility starting March 15. Its 450-square-foot suites, double the size in the old building, have living rooms and kitchenettes separate from bedrooms equipped with oxygen hookups and bathrooms that have spacious showers.

In addition to a 12-bed hospice wing, 48 rooms are targeted primarily for short-term rehab. Along with dining rooms, a bistro, a salon, a massage therapy space, a serenity room and a therapy gym, the facility will feature an outdoor agility park. Gravel, wood chips, stairs and curves will let people in rehab practice walking on various surfaces.

Barbara Gessner, an Oakwood independent living resident, just completed a week in rehab at the old nursing home after hip replacement surgery.

There, patients had to go into the hallway to get from their beds to the bathroom and there was only one thermostat per wing. “It was hot,” said Gessner, 84, a retired UW-Madison nursing professor. Visiting the new facility Tuesday, Gessner said, “There’s no comparison. This is really state of the art.”

