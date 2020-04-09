You are the owner of this article.
Oakwood Village: No 'further spread' of COVID-19 at Madison nursing home
Oakwood Village: No 'further spread' of COVID-19 at Madison nursing home

Oakwood Village (copy)

Oakwood Village's University Woods campus is on Madison's West Side.

 Google Maps

The nursing home at Oakwood Village's University Woods campus on Madison's West Side has "not experienced further spread" of COVID-19 since confirming Monday that four residents and seven workers had infections, Oakwood spokesman Keith VanLanduyt said Thursday.

The four residents "are doing well," VanLanduyt said, declining in an email to elaborate. "Any employees who tested positive or show symptoms are not working and are only able to return to work if they meet the criteria established by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services."

He declined to say when the 11 people tested positive for the new coronavirus or if any additional residents or workers have.

"We believe we have a responsibility to help area hospitals and serve the community by caring for patients who are positive for COVID–19, while protecting our resident population," VanLanduyt said. "We are extraordinarily grateful to our employees for taking on this responsibility."

Oakwood has put residents with COVID-19 in an isolated wing, with staff dedicated to their care, he said. The caregivers are not serving other residents, he said.

Staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, for which Oakwood is not experiencing a shortage, he said.

