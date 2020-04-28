Oakwood Village has two residents, four workers with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two nursing home residents and four workers at Oakwood Village's University Woods campus on Madison's West Side have COVID-19, an administrator said Tuesday in an email update to residents.

The residents are in an isolated wing of the nursing home and the employees are not working, said Julie Holden, vice president of campus operations. Nursing homes have been the source of many outbreaks of the coronavirus around the country, including in parts of Wisconsin.

“Any ill employees are not working and are only able to return to work 7 days after the onset of their symptoms as long as they are symptom free for 72 hours,” Holden wrote.

Oakwood on April 6 confirmed four residents and seven workers at the nursing home had COVID-19, becoming the first known cluster of cases at a nursing home in Dane County.

In Dane County, 14 nursing homes and other types of long-term care facilities, such as assisted living facilities, had at least one case as of Friday, Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said Tuesday. Mattes declined to name the facilities.