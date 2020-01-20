Oakwood Village delays West Side plan, opens East Side expansion

Oakwood Village, the largest retirement organization in Madison, is reevaluating a West Side redevelopment plan and opening an expansion on the Far East Side.
A $240 million project to replace some buildings and add capacity at Oakwood’s University Woods campus on Mineral Point Road, for which construction was scheduled to begin this year, is delayed.
Residents have complained about the planned elimination of 30 subsidized units for people with low incomes and 140 rental units, and executives are reconsidering the move.
The redevelopment would add more than 100 independent living apartments while scaling back nursing home and assisted living beds, for a total of 655 residences, about 70 more than now. Plans were submitted to the city in June.
The first phase was expected to start this June and open in 2022, but the project is on hold, said Keith VanLanduyt, Oakwood’s vice president of marketing.
“We’re still working on the financial component of it and the logistical component of relocating residents,” VanLanduyt said.
The $240 million price tag no longer appears viable, he said.
A letter signed by more than 150 residents in September decried the elimination of the 30 Section 8 housing units, subsidized by the federal government, and 140 rental units. Entrance fees for new apartment homes would be more than $450,000, the letter said.
“We are concerned that this focus on relatively costly life lease only units ... will make it difficult for all but the more affluent to live in our community,” the letter said.
Following a “listening session” about the concerns, board members and executives said in a November memo that Section 8 housing “is not a program we can continue to support at this time.”
However, VanLanduyt said last week that is under review. A new CEO, Reg Hislop, started in November, he said.
“While it will be financially challenging to cover the costs of taking down old buildings to build new low-income housing, we have not ruled it out,” VanLanduyt said. "Oakwood is committed to supporting affordable housing in Madison and we are working through how to do this in a financially sustainable manner."
Oakwood recently switched its Section 8 arrangement from project-based to voucher-based so residents in the program can move to another location if needed, VanLanduyt said.
Oakwood and Attic Angel Association plan to build an 87-unit senior housing project that would accept Section 42, a different program for people with low incomes. AgeBetter, a partnership between the two organizations, has applied for state tax credits and could begin construction on the project in spring 2021 on Attic Angel property on the Far West Side, VanLanduyt said.
Wynn Davies, an Oakwood resident with a life-lease apartment who helped circulate the letter in September, said residents remain concerned about the redevelopment plan.
“It has caused a great deal of anxiety on the part of people who are here,” he said.
Madison Ald. Keith Furman, who represents the area, said he’s “supportive of the overall theme (of the redevelopment) but disappointed about the elimination of the affordable housing.”
VanLanduyt said part of the reason for delaying construction at University Woods is the desire to “achieve stabilized occupancy” in the recently completed expansion at Oakwood’s Prairie Ridge campus on the Far East Side. The campus is on Tancho Drive near the headquarters of American Family Insurance.
The $54 million project, completed last year, added 71 independent living apartments and 33 assisted living units, along with upgrading dining options and space for exercise and learning activities. The campus now has about 410 residences.
The apartments are nearly filled, but VanLanduyt said advertising for the assisted living units just began.