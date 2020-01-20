Oakwood Village delays West Side plan, opens East Side expansion

“We are concerned that this focus on relatively costly life lease only units ... will make it difficult for all but the more affluent to live in our community,” the letter said.

Following a “listening session” about the concerns, board members and executives said in a November memo that Section 8 housing “is not a program we can continue to support at this time.”

However, VanLanduyt said last week that is under review. A new CEO, Reg Hislop, started in November, he said.

“While it will be financially challenging to cover the costs of taking down old buildings to build new low-income housing, we have not ruled it out,” VanLanduyt said. "Oakwood is committed to supporting affordable housing in Madison and we are working through how to do this in a financially sustainable manner."

Oakwood recently switched its Section 8 arrangement from project-based to voucher-based so residents in the program can move to another location if needed, VanLanduyt said.