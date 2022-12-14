Oakwood Village CEO gone after residents complained about financial decisions, credentials

The CEO of Oakwood Village, the largest retirement care organization in Madison, has been removed after residents raised concerns about his financial decisions and claimed credentials.

Reginald Hislop III, who became CEO in November 2019, was fired Tuesday, said Stan Payne, chairman of a nine-member group called Concerned Residents of Oakwood University Woods, which is the organization’s campus on Madison’s West Side.

“Our group has accomplished its first goal,” said Payne, 88, referring to Hislop’s departure. “The other goal is also to change his policies before he runs Oakwood into insolvency. We still have work to do.”

Calvin Williams, chairman of the Oakwood board, confirmed in a statement that Hislop was no longer employed at Oakwood as of Tuesday.

“As we undergo this leadership transition, I want to emphasize once again that Oakwood is financially stable and secure,” Williams said. “Throughout Reg Hislop’s tenure, Oakwood’s Board of Directors has evaluated, approved, and closely monitored decisions related to Oakwood’s financial management, as well as campus development initiatives.”

Williams said the board “is aware of the concerns expressed by a small number of residents regarding the management of this organization.”

Hislop’s departure comes nearly two years after Oakwood said it was going to build a new nursing home on the West Side campus to replace an older one. The project, initially estimated at $25 million, was pursued instead of a previous $240 million plan to add independent-living apartments and eliminate subsidized units for people with low incomes, which was opposed by many residents.

The nursing home project, for which Payne said the cost is now nearly $40 million, is nearly finished, he said. He and the others say that investment, along with programs Hislop initiated such as hospice and home care, are incurring significant costs that likely will need to be offset by higher fees for residents in independent living, which include Payne and the others in the residents' group.

They also question a high-risk investments management option Hislop pursued, claiming it led to a loss of nearly $19 million last year when the stock market declined.

The executive director of the West Side campus, whom the group declined to name, resigned after six months because of concerns about working with Hislop and about patient care, she told two residents in an interview, the residents' group says.

Hislop claims to have graduate degrees for which the residents group said the universities involved have no record. He has made questionable claims about publishing many academic articles, serving on numerous boards and playing professional baseball, the group claims in a 10-page document. He was formerly CEO of of a senior living complex in Wichita, Kansas.

Payne, a retired UW-Madison history professor, said several members of the group are retired academics.

Keith VanLanduyt, vice president of marketing for Oakwood, said he and Williams have no comment "on any specific personnel matters."

Oakwood "employs an experienced, knowledgeable management team to oversee operations, and is successfully navigating the challenges currently facing all health care organizations, such as the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, supply chain issues, and an unprecedented labor market," VanLanduyt said in a statement he attributed to Williams.

As of 2020, Oakwood's West Side campus had about 585 residences. Oakwood’s Prairie Ridge campus on the Far East Side has about 410 residences after the completion of a $54 million project in 2019 that added 71 independent-living apartments and 33 assisted-living units.