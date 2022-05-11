Nursing board chair resigns over Evers' veto of advanced practice nursing bill

Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would have allowed some advanced practice nurses to work independently of doctors has prompted the state Board of Nursing chair to resign and bill supporters to plan to speak up at the Capitol Thursday.

The bill, which would have created a separate license for nurse practitioners and other nurses with advanced training, was opposed by numerous doctor groups. They said the measure would be "removing" better-trained doctors "from the patient care equation." Nursing groups said it would have "increased patient access to quality, safe and economical care for Wisconsin’s rural, tribal, and urban populations."

Evers, in his April 15 veto message, said he opposed allowing advanced nurse practices "functionally equivalent to those of physicians or potentially omitting physicians from a patient's care altogether."

Peter Kallio, the nursing board chair, resigned May 3, saying in a letter to Evers that "you and your administration know very little about the day-to-day work of advanced practices nurses in Wisconsin."

"I can no longer continue, when I know that the support of the state government leadership is not supportive of its 90,000 nurses," he wrote.

Kallio, whose term was set to expire July 1, said an emergency rule has allowed advanced practice nurses to work more independently during the COVID-19 pandemic, with "no negative changes in patient outcomes." More than 25 states "have already reduced practice barriers," he said.

About 8,000 of Wisconsin's 94,000 registered nurses have advanced degrees, working as nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists, certified nurse midwives, and clinical nurse specialists, according to the Wisconsin Nurses Association.

Nursing groups have scheduled a press conference at the Capitol Thursday morning, with speakers to include bill authors state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and state Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, who is a nurse practitioner.

The bill would have allowed advanced practice nurses who have worked with a doctor or dentist for 3,840 clinical hours to practice independently.

