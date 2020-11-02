Number of new COVID-19 cases dips slightly in Wisconsin, 16 new deaths reported

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin dipped on Sunday compared to last week's record highs in the 5,000s, but was still in the thousands, according to the state Department of Health Services.

DHS confirmed 3,493 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 228,863 in Wisconsin. On Saturday, the new case count was 5,278, an all-time high for new cases in a single day for the state.

The seven-day average for new cases was 4,385 as of Sunday, according to DHS's data.

Sixteen new deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state up to 2,047, DHS reported.

A total of 1,534 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, with 347 of those in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.