 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Number of new COVID-19 cases dips slightly in Wisconsin, 16 new deaths reported
0 comments
alert

Number of new COVID-19 cases dips slightly in Wisconsin, 16 new deaths reported

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 coronavirus generic file photo 6

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin dipped on Sunday compared to last week's record highs in the 5,000s, but was still in the thousands, according to the state Department of Health Services. 

DHS confirmed 3,493 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 228,863 in Wisconsin. On Saturday, the new case count was 5,278, an all-time high for new cases in a single day for the state.  

The seven-day average for new cases was 4,385 as of Sunday, according to DHS's data. 

Sixteen new deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state up to 2,047, DHS reported.

A total of 1,534 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, with 347 of those in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. 

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics