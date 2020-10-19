Number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin increases; more than 1,000 hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased on Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals increased by seven to 1,090 hospitalizations, according to the hospital association's data.

Of those, 284 patients were in the intensive care unit, a 14-patient increase from yesterday, the association reported.

The number of new cases was not released Sunday, as the Associated Press reported that the state Department of Health Services has suspended the reporting of new COVID-19 totals until early next week while its computer system undergoes an upgrade.

The Journal Sentinel reported the department announced Friday that it is upgrading its Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System in an effort to improve its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The system is used to collect and monitor data on testing, contact tracing and other metrics.

The reporting outage is expected to last until Tuesday, one day after the system goes live with the new updates.