'Not just small adults:' At 100, UW's children's hospital continues to evolve

Polio and other infectious diseases largely controlled by vaccines today were common among children a century ago when the first children’s hospital opened in Madison.
But even as immunizations have reduced outbreaks, ventilators have replaced iron lungs and intensive care has allowed newborns to survive at earlier stages of prematurity, the reason for having a separate hospital for children has mostly remained the same.
“Children are not just small adults; they require specialized care,” said Dr. Ellen Wald, UW-Madison’s pediatrics chair. “If your kid has cancer or is hit by a car or falls from a tree, you suddenly appreciate all the subtlety a children’s hospital can bring to the care of kids.”
Beginning this week, UW Health is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its children’s hospital, which opened in 1920 at what is now 1225 Linden Drive. Gov. Tony Evers is expected to visit American Family Children’s Hospital on Tuesday for an employee kickoff event.
The gleaming, eight-story, 111-bed American Family Children’s Hospital, which opened next to UW Hospital in 2007, is in a different league from the basic, two-story, 40-bed Mary Cornelia Bradley Hospital for the Study of Children’s Disease built during the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic.
The way in which care is provided has evolved, too, even in recent decades. Kathryn Murphy, 36, a patient family liaison at the children’s hospital who was treated for leukemia there from ages 2 to 4, recalls curling up on a table and squeezing a clown doll as she underwent arduous spinal taps, now given with sedation.
“Those were very intense and painful,” Murphy said. “I’m so grateful that the kids today don’t have to go through that.”
The origin
After Mary Cornelia Bradley contracted measles and died from meningitis at age 6 in 1916, her parents, Harold C. Bradley and Mary Josephine Crane, raised and donated money to build Madison’s first children’s hospital.
Harold Bradley, a biochemistry professor at UW-Madison, also helped start the Wisconsin Hoofers, a campus outdoors club. Though the loss of their daughter apparently had a big impact on them, Bradley and his wife rarely discussed the matter with their seven other children, all boys born after Mary, according to Peggy Timmerman, daughter of one of the sons.
“When they were growing up, she was not mentioned,” said Timmerman, 60, who lives near Spring Green.
Timmerman, who grew up in Madison, occasionally visited her aunt’s grave at Forest Hill Cemetery with her father. He is now buried beside his sister, as is Timmerman’s mother.
Two of Timmerman’s uncles — Mary Cornelia Bradley’s youngest brothers — are alive and in their 90s.
In the early years of the children’s hospital, many patients had polio, or “infantile paralysis,” according to a Wisconsin State Journal article from March 26, 1922. Surgeons from Milwaukee repaired arms and legs, and also fixed cleft lips and cleft palates. One boy underwent operations to restore his nose, lost after “home treatment” of a boil.
The hospital was for “crippled children whose parents are too poor to pay either surgeon’s fees or hospital maintenance,” the article said.
A State Journal article from April 27, 1924, addressed the schooling patients received, saying the hospital’s teacher focused on etiquette because the children typically came from large families.
“Their training in manners and courtesy has been lax so that hours of patience are required to teach them the rudiments of good (etiquette),” the article said.
The teacher censored letters to parents, the article said: “Often they write unhappy letters, but such letters are not sent out. They are returned to the child and he is told how sad they would make his parents. The result is cheerful letters are sent home.”
You have free articles remaining.
Recent history
In 1930, a new children’s hospital, called the Wisconsin Orthopedic Hospital, was built at what is now the Nutritional Sciences building at 1415 Linden Drive. The Bradley hospital, now known as the Bradley Memorial building, was converted to office space, which remains its current use.
In 1979, when UW Hospital opened on the far west side of campus, what was by then called UW Children’s Hospital moved inside. It was replaced by American Family Children’s Hospital.
Communicable diseases common a century ago — such as polio, scarlet fever, rheumatic fever, diphtheria and smallpox — are rarely seen today because of vaccines and antibiotics that became available beginning in the 1950s, Wald said.
About a quarter of patients at the hospital today were born prematurely or with birth defects or genetic conditions, and would not have survived a few decades ago, Wald said. Some rely on ventilators and feeding tubes to live.
Other children are hospitalized for respiratory infections, such as influenza, Wald said. About 15% have cancer, some treated with bone marrow transplants, pioneered at UW-Madison more than 50 years ago.
A child life department, started in 1993, helps children play, do art projects and prepare for, or be distracted during, procedures. Badgers athletes, who have long visited patients periodically, started regular Friday afternoon visits in 2015.
Three teachers, employed by the Madison School District, work with students of all ages when medically possible to keep them up on school work.
“Our philosophy is, ‘school is their job,’” said Jackie Eveland-Psyck, one of the teachers. “You don’t want to take that away from them.”
Most students come to one of the hospital’s two classrooms for one-on-one sessions an hour each day, but the teachers go to the rooms of children whose conditions require isolation, Eveland-Psyck said.
A remembrance
Jon Elenius said he didn’t work with any teachers during his weeklong stay at the children’s hospital in 1972.
Elenius, 57, who grew up in Waupun, was treated at age 9 for lymphosarcoma, a cancer doctors told his parents he wouldn’t survive a year. He recalls the street clothes staff gave to children at the hospital, instead of gowns, in an apparently misguided effort to make the kids comfortable.
“The pants they gave me, they were jeans. They were so heavily starched, I was like, ‘I can’t wear these,’” he said.
Mostly, he remembers the care and the treatment — including experimental chemotherapy — that allowed him to beat cancer and become an attorney, working today in Chicago.
“I feel incredibly fortunate I was treated there, even if it was an older facility and more primitive at the time,” he said.