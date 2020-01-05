'Not just small adults:' At 100, UW's children's hospital continues to evolve

Polio and other infectious diseases largely controlled by vaccines today were common among children a century ago when the first children’s hospital opened in Madison.

But even as immunizations have reduced outbreaks, ventilators have replaced iron lungs and intensive care has allowed newborns to survive at earlier stages of prematurity, the reason for having a separate hospital for children has mostly remained the same.

“Children are not just small adults; they require specialized care,” said Dr. Ellen Wald, UW-Madison’s pediatrics chair. “If your kid has cancer or is hit by a car or falls from a tree, you suddenly appreciate all the subtlety a children’s hospital can bring to the care of kids.”

Beginning this week, UW Health is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its children’s hospital, which opened in 1920 at what is now 1225 Linden Drive. Gov. Tony Evers is expected to visit American Family Children’s Hospital on Tuesday for an employee kickoff event.

The gleaming, eight-story, 111-bed American Family Children’s Hospital, which opened next to UW Hospital in 2007, is in a different league from the basic, two-story, 40-bed Mary Cornelia Bradley Hospital for the Study of Children’s Disease built during the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic.