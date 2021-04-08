Northern Wisconsin seeing highest proportion of COVID-19 variants in state

The state health department has not routinely provided cases by county, and the new data doesn't provide numbers by region. It shows the percentage of all tests sequenced found to be variants by region.

Variants are identified through whole genome sequencing, which generally has been done on less than 1% of samples, though the work is increasing. Overall, 9,322 samples in the state have been fully sequenced, with the most, 3,994, in the south-central Wisconsin, where UW-Madison's AIDS Vaccine Research Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene conduct the testing.

In north-central Wisconsin, 5.3% of COVID-19 tests sequenced have been the B117 variant, compared to 1.6% statewide and 1.0% in the south-central region. In northeastern Wisconsin, 5.3% of tests sequenced have been the B1247 or B1249 variants, compared to 2.3% statewide and 1.8% in the south-central region.

Northeastern Wisconsin also has the highest proportion of cases of the B1351 variant, with 0.7%, compared to 0.1% statewide and 0% in the south-central region.

Only 171 samples in the north-central region, and 417 in the northeastern region, have been sequenced, which might contribute to the higher percentages of variants found.