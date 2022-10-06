 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nordic acquires UK consulting firm to expand global reach

Arbor Gate

Nordic, a technology consulting firm that works with customers using Epic Systems electronic medical records, has its headquarters at Arbor Gate, 2601 W. Beltline Highway.

 David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal

Nordic Consulting, a Madison-based health and technology consulting company, has acquired Cheltenham, England-based Hygeian, a similar consulting company with public and private sector clients in the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

The move, announced Thursday, is Nordic’s sixth acquisition in recent years, the company said in a statement. Hygeian has 300 consultants, which will allow Nordic to expand its capacity to serve clients across the globe, Nordic said.

“With Hygeian now part of Nordic, we are better equipped to nimbly and efficiently deliver for our clients and help them overcome industry challenges," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic Consulting.

In June, Cincinnati-based Accrete Health Partners announced its acquisition of Nordic.

Accrete will allow Nordic to "bring our clients innovative solutions at a faster pace," Costanzo said in a statement at the time.

He said Nordic had 1,900 employees globally and 600 clients. Among its services is helping clients implement and use electronic medical record systems, such as those sold by Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. and its competitors, including Cerner and MEDITECH.

Nordic, founded in 2010, is at 2601 W. Beltline Highway.

