No Wisconsin coronavirus test results pending

For the first time since Jan. 27, when the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced five state residents had been tested for the new coronavirus from China, no test results are pending, health officials said Wednesday.

Of 15 people tested for the virus in Wisconsin, all have been negative except for a Dane County resident who last week was reported to have the virus, the state health department said.

Additional people who traveled to China or came into contact with an infected person and developed symptoms could still require testing, and officials said last week they wouldn’t be surprised if Wisconsin sees more positive cases. But as of Wednesday, no suspect cases were awaiting test results.

Thursday will mark two weeks since Jan. 30, when the Dane County person was evaluated and tested at UW Hospital’s emergency room before beginning isolation at home. The person returned to Dane County Regional Airport that day after traveling to Beijing and immediately went to the ER, officials said.