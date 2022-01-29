No end in sight in dispute over UW Hospital nurses' union

More than two years after UW Hospital nurses asked managers to recognize the revival of a union lost after a 2011 state law, the dispute may be headed for federal action as both sides claim a state memo supports their opposing positions.

Unlike other public employees affected by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10, which banned collective bargaining except for cost-of-living pay increases, UW Hospital workers are not state or municipal employees.

When the hospital became a public authority separate from the university in 1996, it acquired its own special status. How Act 10 and other laws apply to that status accounts for most of the legal arguments over whether UW Health, one of the largest employers in Dane County, can recognize the union for collective bargaining.

UW Hospital “is a very unusual entity,” said Madison attorney Lester Pines, whose Pines Bach law firm represents SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, which is trying to reestablish the union.

The debate could be headed to the National Labor Relations Board to determine if the National Labor Relations Act pertains to the nurses. The federal law does not apply to public employees and involves interstate commerce, but an unrelated court ruling has considered UW Hospital to be a “privatized independent entity,” and in 2014 UW Health acquired SwedishAmerican in Rockford, Illinois.

An NLRB organizing campaign among the UW Hospital nurses “may be what happens,” Pines said.

Amid the legal debate, nurses are drawing attention to what they say are difficult working conditions that threaten patient safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Families need our attention now more than ever, but with the staffing and retention crisis it’s difficult to give the care they need,” Kelly O’Connor, a UW Hospital nurse, said in an SEIU statement Jan. 13.

O’Connor and other nurses met that day with UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan and presented him with what they said were more than 1,500 cards signed by nurses supporting a union.

In a Dec. 21 email to UW Health staff, Kaplan acknowledged strain from the pandemic and high patient volumes. “Other than the pandemic, no issue has consumed UW Health leadership ... like the workforce challenges we face — staffing challenges, stress and wellbeing, work flexibility to handle external pandemic stressors,” he said.

Administrators couldn’t verify the 1,500 signatures because the nurses “did not leave anything with us,” UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said. UW Health has about 3,400 frontline nurses, she said.

Kumlien said nursing councils use “shared governance” to allow nurses to influence policies and guidelines, and a recently started internal “stoplight report” evaluates ideas or concerns raised by nurses.

Delia Pertzborn, a UW Hospital nurse who has participated in the councils, said in a statement they are “not capable of addressing the systemic crisis at UW Health” because administration has the final decision-making power “and the scope of issues we address is limited.”

Both sides agree state law no longer requires UW Hospital to recognize the union and collectively bargain with employees, as it did before Act 10. The question is whether the hospital can choose to do so.

At the time of Walker’s signature legislation, hospital administrators said they didn’t ask for the law to abolish unions at the hospital but that it did. In 2014, when a contract for about 2,000 nurses and therapists represented by SEIU expired, they lost the union.

Legal memos

In December 2019, shortly before the pandemic began, nurses announced they were restarting the union and asked the UW Hospital Board to voluntarily recognize it. Initially, the nurses called for a “meet and confer” process, which is what Madison Teachers Inc. and the Madison School District used after Act 10 to develop an employee handbook. Recently, the nurses have called for full collective bargaining of a contract.

A May 20, 2021 memo from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council seemed to back the position of the board, formally known as the UW Hospital and Clinics Authority, or UWHCA. Act 10 “removed the authority for UWHCA to recognize a union as an exclusive bargaining representative for employees,” the memo said.

An Oct. 4, 2021 memo appeared to reach a different conclusion. Act 10 “simply deleted the obligation and duty for UWHCA to engage in collective bargaining with its employees, and did not replace the former duty with language prohibiting collective bargaining,” it said.

Both memos were written by Margit Kelley, a senior staff attorney with the legislative council, for state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison. Agard and state Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, in June introduced a bill that the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau said “restores” the rights of UW Hospital employees to collectively bargain.

The bill has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has spoken in favor of the hospital recognizing the union.

Kelley’s second memo said that to determine wages, hours and conditions of employment, employees “may seek to ‘meet and consult’ with UWHCA to discuss those topics, may argue for NLRA coverage, or may seek voluntary recognition by UWHCA.”

In addressing the crux of the legal matter — Act 10 removing the requirement that the hospital recognize the union — the memo seemed to summarize the stances of both sides.

“Under Wisconsin law, the elimination of a statutory provision often means that the subject of the law is thereafter prohibited,” the memo said, which is what UW Hospital argues.

“On the other hand, silence in state law may also mean that the subject is not regulated, and that the subject at issue is permitted,” the memo said, which is SEIU’s position.

In an email exchange with the Wisconsin State Journal, Kelley said, “a voluntary recognition has not been tested in court.”

Since UW Hospital is defined as a public body and its board includes state officials, “it is arguable that UWHCA is exempt from the NLRA,” Kelley’s latest memo said. But a 2005 court ruling defining the hospital as a “privatized independent entity” could support a private status governed by the federal law, the memo said.

Pines said the disagreement likely won’t be taken to state court. At the federal level, the next step would be an NLRB organizing campaign, he said. UW Health’s acquisition of SwedishAmerican in Rockford bolsters the argument for the hospital falling under the federal law, he said.

Pat Raes, a UnityPoint Health-Meriter nurse who is president of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, said the current organizing effort involves only the nurses at UW Hospital in Madison. If Rockford nurses unionized, they would have a separate bargaining unit and contract, she said.

